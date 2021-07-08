Published: 11:35 AM July 8, 2021

McFly sticksman Harry Judd is known for his ability on the drums for the chart-topping I'll Be OK and 5 Colours In Her Hair pop-rock group.

However, Harry, who is married to Harpenden violinist Izzy Johnston, wasn't so successful when it came to slicing things with a knife on new ITV celebrity show Cooking With The Stars.

Hosted by Herts-based Emma Willis and comedian Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars features eight celebrities, each paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

In the first episode of the series – which can be seen on ITV on Tuesday, July 13 at 9pm – McFly musician Harry needs medical treatment.

Co-host Tom Allen said: "We did have a few accidents along the way.

"Harry Judd couldn’t use a knife properly and it was like a bloodbath the way he kept cutting himself, but he ended up really surprising us all."

Co-presenter Emma Willis said: "Tom and I hadn’t really thought about accidents but then suddenly it was just blood everywhere. Harry, he’s a drummer, he barely had any fingers left!

"He just kept cutting himself and because they are panicking and rushing and they are on the clock, they do it even more.

"The medic was on camera more than we were on that first day! But the adrenaline – Harry cut himself so many times and he was like ‘I don’t care’.

"He’d be stirring and there would be a medic on his hand patching him up and he would just keep going.

"Proper multitasking, I was really impressed."

When asked why he signed up for the programme, Harry replied: "Well, the thing is I've never cooked really.

"Every now and again randomly I have this career where I get these opportunities to learn a skill and if it's something that I'm interested in and something that I think that would be good to learn well it’s such a privilege to spend time with a professional in their field, learning one on one.

"Just like when I did Strictly – you've got one-on-one professional dance tuition. And my cooking experience is very limited.

"My mum's a good cook but I'm afraid I didn't take any of those skills from her. Literally I'm talking microwave, toaster and occasionally a bit of oven action."

Harry, who won series 10 of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 with partner Aliona Vilani, is mentored by food writer and restaurant owner Nisha Katona in the new kitchen-based series.

"Nisha is absolutely lovely," said Harry. "I'm really so happy to have been paired up with her.

"She's very passionate about her food which is inspiring. And she's just a lovely person, we get on well and she’s very easy to work with.

"We actually have a few things in common and so loads to talk about, she's very gentle – she’s not like a hard taskmaster, which I don't think I would particularly like. So, yeah, I couldn't have asked for more."

As for emerging triumphant at the end of the series, Harry said: "Chance of winning? I honestly have to say this, and I’m not being humble, I think they're very limited. But that's OK."

He's still competitive though. "Once I start I certainly want to keep getting through each round.

"I want to do well. We’ve worked hard and we’ve all put in a lot of time so absolutely I would like to do well."

Cooking With The Stars features Denise van Outen, Naughty Boy, Catherine Tyldesley, Harry Judd, Johnny Vegas, Shirley Ballas, AJ Odudu and Griff Rhys Jones. - Credit: ITV

The series also includes Johnny Vegas, comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones, Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, and Denise van Outen

As for the one to beat, Harry added: "I actually have only spoken to Johnny so far about cooking and I think we're both pretty limited, so I don't think me and Johnny are ones to beat!"

Harry's pregnant wife Izzy Judd is expecting their third child.

"She's hoping that I become cooking obsessed and then, you know, take on all the cooking in the house," said Harry.

"I’ve promised her I'm going to take these recipes home but they're not just like things you knock up on a Tuesday night, you know, it's like quite a lot.

"However, I certainly think I've learned enough skills to now have the confidence that I can get a couple of cookbooks and be like, hey, I'm going to try this now."

With his new-found ability in the kitchen, his dream dinner party guests would be Steve Coogan, Will Smith and Natalie Portman.

"I’d have to cook them something I’ve learnt here [on Cooking With The Stars]. I would probably choose the Indian dish."





Cooking With The Stars is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and South Shore. The first episode can be seen on ITV on Tuesday, July 13 at 9pm.

