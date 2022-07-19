Three of the world's greatest beers - as chosen by St Albans writer

Roger Protz with the many editions of the Good Beer Guide he has edited over the years. - Credit: Archant

What are the greatest beers in the world? That was the challenge Herts Ad columnist Roger Protz found himself faced with as part of a new book featuring 250 of the globe's finest.

Roger is one of eight award-winning authors, influencers and experts who used his expertise to compile World’s Greatest Beers.

Three of his favourites were:

Achouffe’s Houblon Chouffe Dobbelen (9% ABV) – “The beer has a spicy, peppery and floral bouquet, with biscuit malt and elderflowers on the palate balanced by spicy hops and orange fruit. The finish is bitter, dry, hoppy and malty with a continuing orange fruit note.” Adnam’s Ghost Ship (4.5% ABV) – “The beer has a superb aroma of citrus fruit, spicy hops and lightly toasted grain with a tantalising hint of violets. Tart fruit, hop resins and a malt biscuit note dominate the palate followed by a complex finish that’s dry and bittersweet, with grapefruit and lemon to the fore, balanced by biscuit malt and tangy hops.” Alaskan Brewing Co’s Smoked Porter (5.5% ABV) – “Smoked Porter is brewed with pale, black, chocolate and crystal malts and is hopped with Chinook and Willamette varieties that create 45 units of bitterness. It has a smoky and woody aroma and palate with spicy hops, dark grain, coffee and chocolate notes. Pure brewing water comes from the Juneau ice field. The finished beer is both warming and deeply refreshing.”

These are just three of 33 beers selected by Roger in the book.

As well as penning a regular Herts Ad column, Roger is a campaigner and broadcaster and author of more than 25 books about beer and brewing, including his recent World Beer Guide. He was the editor of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for over two decades and has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the British Guild of Beer Writers and Society of Independent Brewers.

Roger appears regularly in the media and in 2016 was the subject of a BBC 4 Food Show special. He gives frequent talks and beer tastings at events in the UK and has also lectured at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. and Beer Expo in Melbourne.

He added: “Choosing some 33 beers to reflect the best in the world is an unenviable task. I have attempted to offer a blend of old and new. I include icons of their styles such as Cooper’s, De Koninck, Duvel, Jever, Paulaner, Schneider and Timothy Taylor, and have added to the mix new beers that bring challenging interpretations of both old and new beers. Join the ship and enjoy the voyage."

He will be joined by the other seven authors for a special beer tour of the World’s Greatest Beers at the Great British Beer Festival trade day on August 2. To meet the authors and sample some of these world beers, please contact press@camra.org.uk.

To pre-order the title from the CAMRA shop for just £15.99 – visit: shop1.camra.org.uk/product/worlds-greatest-beers/