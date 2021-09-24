Published: 10:57 AM September 24, 2021

Whether your favourite dish is a classic tikka masala or something more exotic, most of us enjoy Indian cuisine, either in a restaurant or delivered to our homes.

We asked our readers for their recommendations from across Hertfordshire, in a bid to whittle down the best from the huge variety of Indian restaurants found in the county.

Has your favourite made the list?

Chilli Raj, St Albans - Extensive menu of Indian regional dishes in a family-run restaurant with modern styling.

Dildar, Wheathampstead - An oasis of tranquillity and subtle ambience, where you can enjoy beautifully prepared traditional Indian cuisine cooked by seasoned chefs with the freshest and finest ingredients, served by attentive and friendly team of waiting staff.

St Albans Tandoori, St Albans - A wide variety of carefully prepared meals made with the finest ingredients to traditional and modern recipes. Their authentic Indian dishes have been passed down through the generations.

The Cinnamon, Harpenden - Specialising in Bangladeshi dishes as well as the traditional Indian cuisine.

Methi Indian Cuisine, Hatfield - Every dish is prepared fresh and individually.

Bengal Spices, Hatfield - One of the most popular Indian takeaways in the area.

Taj Mahal, Old Welwyn - Claiming to be beyond the boundaries of taste, to serve you amazing food, give you the best memories and make your day better.

Neem Tree, Welwyn Garden City - A naturally authentic Indian restaurant. The Neem Tree philosophy is that "Our hand-made food tastes delicious." They know this because this is the food they eat at home with our friends and family.

The Raj, Brookmans Park - Authentic Indian cuisine made with love and experience.

Mohan Tandoori, Stevenage - Acclaimed as one of the finest Indian restaurants in Stevenage, offering exquisite Indian cuisine.

Surma, Stevenage - An established jewel amongst local Indian Bangladeshi restaurants and takeaways.

Raj Villa, Arlesey - An award-winning restaurant offering a superb a la carte menu, devised and created by the owner and head chef, using only the finest quality ingredients and blends of herbs and spices.

Codicote Spice - Challenging the notion that Indian cuisine should only be created using age old recipes and ideas with the belief that Indian food should constantly evolve and adapt.

Challenging the notion that Indian cuisine should only be created using age old recipes and ideas with the belief that Indian food should constantly evolve and adapt. Taste of India, Stevenage - Passionate about providing delicious and high quality food prepared with the freshest and finest ingredients.