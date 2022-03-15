Enjoy a relaxed environment and a pint in the sunshine at the Elephant and Castle. - Credit: Elephant and Castle

As the days grow ever longer and the sun starts shining for more than five minutes, there's only one thing on a lot of people’s minds: the pub garden visit.



Whether you enjoy a fruity cider, a simple pint or a mocktail, the pub garden visit is a great British staple and a sign that summer is on its way.

We take a look at nine of the best pub gardens Hertfordshire has to offer, so pull up a seat, put on your best sunglasses and check out these venues the next time you fancy ‘going for just one’ in the sun.

A bright summers day at the Elephant and Castle. - Credit: Elephant and Castle

The Elephant and Castle, St Albans

Take a trip down a country lane to find this hidden gem.

Described as ‘the perfect pub for a summer's evening’ pub-goers can enjoy a cool pint in traditional surroundings.

If you’re getting a bit peckish, The Elephant and Castle pride themselves on “delicious and locally sourced menus.”

The pub is open Monday-Sunday from midday until 11pm.

There is plenty of space at the Elephant and Castle in their pub garden. - Credit: Elephant and Castle

Crooked Chimney Welwyn Garden, Hatfield

A resident-favourite in the winter with its log fires, this pub is perfect all summer long too with a large beer garden.

The traditional pub in former 18th-century farmhouse has a vast selection or cask ales and fine wines.

Enjoy the picturesque surroundings and friendly atmosphere and tuck in to slice of their renowned pizzas.

The pub is open Monday-Sunday from midday until 11pm.

The Prae Wood Arms, St Albans

A gorgeous environment, The Prae Wood Arms in St Albans is the ‘perfect spot’ for a pub garden visit.

The stone terrace has been extended for more visitors to enjoy the picturesque lawns that slope down to the River Ver at the bottom of the gardens.

If the Great British weather takes a turn for the worse you can head inside the 1838 villa.

You can visit Monday- Sunday from 11.30am-11pm.

The Old Barge, Hertford

Situated at the head of the River Lea navigation in Hertford, The Old Barge is a central destination for walkers or even river users.

The traditional family pub, which is set by the riverside, is the perfect setting to enjoy a pint in the sunshine.

If you think you’ve got the knowledge, there’s even a music pub quiz every last Thursday of the month.

Take a trip down Monday-Saturday 11am-11pm or on Sunday 12pm-7pm

A bright and charming pub garden at night at The Old Barge. - Credit: The Old Barge

The Farmer's Boy, Hertford

Check out The Farmer’s Boy- a quintessential Hertfordshire pub & kitchen. Rated number 1 of 88 pubs in Hertford, they have had a full refurbishment including their lovely pub gardens.

One pub-goer described it as “the perfect spot for after work drinks”, either outside the front with their picnic tables or out the back under the pergola.

You can visit from 11am-6pm Monday- Sunday.

The Holly Bush PH, St Albans

The 17th-century tavern has a mature grassy garden has pub-goers raving about the “amazing location and brilliant ambiance”.

Quietly tucked away from the bustle of central St Albans it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but open every other day from 12-6pm.

The large garden is perfect for long-summer nights when you’re struggling for a pub with a garden big enough.

The Black Horse Hertford, Hertford

Take a trip down to this idyllic 19th-century pub with beer garden.

For parents and families still wanting a fresh G&T in the blazing sunshine, there is also a separate children’s play area to keep the little ones entertained and safe.

The pub popular with locals has a vast beer selection and is one of the largest pub gardens in Hertfordshire.

The Black Horse is open on Monday from 5-10.30pm, Tuesday-Thursday 12.30-10.30pm and Friday- Saturday 12.30-11.30pm and Sundays 12-8.30pm.

The Pear Tree Inn on a bright summers day. - Credit: The Pear Tree Inn

Pear Tree Inn, Welwyn Garden City

Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and refreshing drink at Pear Tree Inn in Welwyn Garden City.

Pubgoers love the ambience, range of premium G&Ts, craft beers and refreshing ciders.

The landscaped garden is a huge hit in the summer months and those bright spring days.

The popular venue will also be introducing an Indian street food kitchen from this May and will be hosting different street food vendors throughout the summer.

The pub is open 12-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 12pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Pear Tree Inn has a beautiful landscaped garden for you to enjoy a crisp G&T in. - Credit: The Pear Tree

The White Horse, Welwyn

For all you gin lovers there is a dedicated gin bar in the garden where you can enjoy the sunshine and not have to leave the garden to grab another one.

The quintessential British village pub also has a large range of independently sourced beer, wine and spirits.

You can even try some featured brews from their very own Big Smoke Brew Co.

Visitors love the garden and “friendly warm welcome” every time they visit.

Take a visit as the pubs open from 11am-11pm every day.