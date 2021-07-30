News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bee inspired by new display at St Albans restaurant

Matt Adams

Published: 8:37 AM July 30, 2021   
The bee-themed display at The Ivy St Albans.

Have you wondered why a popular St Albans restaurant is boasting an eye-catching art installation at its entrance?

The display at The Ivy St Albans Brasserie, which features bees and sprawling foliage, is celebrating summer with a new cocktail menu alongside Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits.

These include the showstopping Queen Bee’s Delight, an eclectic blend of Ramsbury Single Estate Gin, peach puree, lemon juice, honey syrup and fresh thyme, as well as a refreshing summer tipple, the Ramsbury Apricot Fizz, complete with Ramsbury Single Estate Vodka, Apricot Briottet, topped with apricot and grape soda.

General manager Ewa Jordan said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our friends at Ramsbury to offer unique and delicious cocktails this summer. We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to the restaurant whilst showcasing our limited-edition items and bee-themed installation.”

St Albans News

