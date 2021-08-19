News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do >

Gallery

Asian-inspired restaurant itsu set to open in St Albans city centre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:25 PM August 19, 2021   
Asian-inspired restaurant and grocery brand itsu is opening in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Asian-inspired restaurant and grocery brand itsu is opening in St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

A new Asian-inspired restaurant serving sushi, rice bowls, noodles and healthy steamed options is set to open in St Albans.

Fast food company itsu is opening its doors at 23 St Peter’s Street – next to Marks & Spencer – on Friday, August 20.

The brand has been a name in London for some time now, and is spreading the love further afield to give people access to healthier fast food. 

The new itsu restaurant is in the heart of St Albans.

The new itsu restaurant is in the heart of St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

The new St Albans restaurant will give residents the chance to have a nutritious meal for around £7, from a dine-in or takeaway menu.

Julian Metcalfe, founder of itsu, said: “Our hot menu starts at £2.49, our dine-in and takeaway fresh food is nutritious, light and packed with bold, exciting flavours.

"It’s about time our industry worked harder at this, to offer decent food at a decent price. COVID has highlighted the need and joy of eating well and eating local.”

The menu has been designed as both a dine-in experience and takeaway.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campaigners mull legal action as government approves green belt development
  2. 2 Neighbours upset over long-standing fence issue with doctors' landlord
  3. 3 Two St Albans burglars jailed for stealing copper piping
  1. 4 Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about self-harm
  2. 5 Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?
  3. 6 Plan to be made for future of Charter Market
  4. 7 'St Albans is a safe place to live, work and visit' - police chief reassures public after recent crimewave
  5. 8 Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans' most desirable streets
  6. 9 How Operation Mantis is impacting on County Lines in St Albans
  7. 10 New chains are changing face of St Albans city centre

Fresh sushi, wholegrain brown rice, greens, steamed dumplings, and hot noodle dishes are just some of the items available, with 50 per cent of the menu featuring hot food.

Ordering from the menu at the itsu restaurant.

Ordering from the menu at the itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

After 5pm, the hot menu will be served in traditional ceramic Japanese bowls to create an authentic dining experience. 

The restaurant chain is also focused on the future of food, which is why 38 per cent of its menu is plant based.

The St Albans store is one of five new openings outside of London in the next few months, with Reading just launched and work started on Bath, Edinburgh, and Bromley.

itsu has opened a new restaurant in St Albans. Here's what it looks like inside.

itsu opens its new restaurant in St Albans on Friday, August 20. Here's what it looks like inside. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

The latest opening is one of 20 planned by the end of the year, which will see a new-look dine-in itsu.

All will feature an elegant new interior, paving the way for the future of all of itsu's locations, as a dine-in restaurant hotspot as well as continuing to be a takeaway place.

itsu’s recent tie-up with global private equity group Bridgepoint is part-funding the expansion, although Mr Metcalfe says: “itsu’s restaurant openings are not about making a quick buck, they’re about post-COVID customer demand for better food.

The interior of the new itsu restaurant in St Albans.

The interior of the new itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

"As the rise in health continues and more of us keep shopping local, we hope it won’t be long before an itsu could be on all local high streets, helping people make better food choices.”

Every itsu restaurant has its own kitchen, making nutritious dishes which are steamed and made on the spot.

Every itsu restaurant has its own kitchen, making nutritious dishes which are steamed and made on the spot. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

Inside the new itsu restaurant in St Albans.

Inside the new itsu restaurant in St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

Inside the new St Albans itsu restaurant.

Inside the new St Albans itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

The new St Albans itsu restaurant is in St Peter's Street.

The new St Albans itsu restaurant is in St Peter's Street. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

Food and Drink
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nova Fest will not be taking place at Springfield Farm this weekend.

Day festival in St Albans cancelled following noise complaints

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The Crane pub on Holywell Hill

Nostalgia

Beer and fleabites: the historic pubs of St Albans

Jill Singer

Logo Icon
Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans.

Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Did you see an assault near The Horn pub, Victoria Street, St Albans?

Women assaulted by trio near pub in St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon