Published: 2:25 PM August 19, 2021

Asian-inspired restaurant and grocery brand itsu is opening in St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

A new Asian-inspired restaurant serving sushi, rice bowls, noodles and healthy steamed options is set to open in St Albans.

Fast food company itsu is opening its doors at 23 St Peter’s Street – next to Marks & Spencer – on Friday, August 20.

The brand has been a name in London for some time now, and is spreading the love further afield to give people access to healthier fast food.

The new itsu restaurant is in the heart of St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

The new St Albans restaurant will give residents the chance to have a nutritious meal for around £7, from a dine-in or takeaway menu.

Julian Metcalfe, founder of itsu, said: “Our hot menu starts at £2.49, our dine-in and takeaway fresh food is nutritious, light and packed with bold, exciting flavours.

"It’s about time our industry worked harder at this, to offer decent food at a decent price. COVID has highlighted the need and joy of eating well and eating local.”

The menu has been designed as both a dine-in experience and takeaway.

Fresh sushi, wholegrain brown rice, greens, steamed dumplings, and hot noodle dishes are just some of the items available, with 50 per cent of the menu featuring hot food.

Ordering from the menu at the itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

After 5pm, the hot menu will be served in traditional ceramic Japanese bowls to create an authentic dining experience.

The restaurant chain is also focused on the future of food, which is why 38 per cent of its menu is plant based.

The St Albans store is one of five new openings outside of London in the next few months, with Reading just launched and work started on Bath, Edinburgh, and Bromley.

itsu opens its new restaurant in St Albans on Friday, August 20. Here's what it looks like inside. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

The latest opening is one of 20 planned by the end of the year, which will see a new-look dine-in itsu.

All will feature an elegant new interior, paving the way for the future of all of itsu's locations, as a dine-in restaurant hotspot as well as continuing to be a takeaway place.

itsu’s recent tie-up with global private equity group Bridgepoint is part-funding the expansion, although Mr Metcalfe says: “itsu’s restaurant openings are not about making a quick buck, they’re about post-COVID customer demand for better food.

The interior of the new itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

"As the rise in health continues and more of us keep shopping local, we hope it won’t be long before an itsu could be on all local high streets, helping people make better food choices.”

Every itsu restaurant has its own kitchen, making nutritious dishes which are steamed and made on the spot. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

Inside the new itsu restaurant in St Albans. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska

Inside the new St Albans itsu restaurant. - Credit: Karolina Krasuska