Published: 11:58 AM April 9, 2021

Chefs Atul Kochhar, Jason Atherton, Tom Kerridge, Paul Ainsworth and Rick Stein will create dishes for The Alfresco Diner as part of The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Mouthwatering menus created by five of Britain’s best chefs have been announced for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to Hertfordshire this summer.

From the team behind St Albans' Pub in the Park festival, the drive-in theatre, live music, comedy and films extravaganza will take over the Hertfordshire Showground from Wednesday, June 2 to Sunday, June 6.

As well as movie screenings including The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Frozen, Dirty Dancing and Grease, and the return of Mark Watson's Carpool Comedy Club, the event also features the ultimate travelling restaurant.

Pub in the Park celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is one of the five chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Diner as part of The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour set to arrive at the Hertfordshire Showground in June. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The Alfresco Diner will be serving up one-off dishes from superstar chefs Tom Kerridge, Rick Stein, Atul Kochhar, Paul Ainsworth and Jason Atherton.

Dishes included Tom Kerridge’s mouthwatering Smoked Applewood Cheeseburger, Paul’s Slow Roast Pork Burger complete with crackling, Rick’s Panzanella Salad and Smoked Mackerel Pate and more.

Rick Stein will be among the chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The Alfresco Diner is the only place in the UK foodies will be able to taste these incredible dishes this summer – all while enjoying a live show, comedy gig, or big-screen movie.

TV celebrity and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge said: "I’m so excited to be working with some great pals and top chefs to bring a lush menu to The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour.

"We all deserve a bit of fun this summer and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs!”

The exclusive menu will feature Tom Kerridge’s Smoked Applewood Cheeseburger with dill pickles and red cabbage slaw, as well as Tom’s delicious Vegan Chipotle Chilli with steamed rice, guacamole, sour ‘cream’ and lime

Chef Atul Kochhar is one of the five chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Diner. - Credit: Jodi Hinds Photography

Atul Kochhar will be serving up his flavourful Chicken Malabar Curry & Naan served with a kachumber salad.

Paul Ainsworth brings his melt-in-your-mouth Slow Roast Pork with crackling, triple mustard celeriac remoulade and sage and onion stuffing to the party.

Chef Paul Ainsworth will be helping to create the menu for The Alfresco Diner on The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Meanwhile, Jason Atherton’s Picnic Box will take outdoor lunches to the next level.

The tantalising menu also includes Rick Stein’s Panzanella Salad and smoked Mackerel Pate served with a sourdough roll and bread and butter pickles. Hungry yet?

The dishes will be available to pre-book ahead of arrival at your chosen Alfresco show.

Chef Jason Atherton at work in the kitchen. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Jason Atherton said: “We’ve all missed tucking into some fantastic food over the past year, and I’m so excited to be working with other amazing chefs to bring such a great menu to the tour.

"I can’t wait for everyone to experience the dishes we’ve created, whilst watching some brilliant live entertainment!”

Designed as a COVID-compliant event for the times, foodie fanatics in St Albans will be able to tuck into the very best dishes, all while watching a stellar line-up of laugh-out-loud comedy from the likes of Mark Watson, Dara Ó Briain and Felicity Ward, blockbuster movies including Jurassic Park and Wonder Woman 1984, and toe-tapping live music from Spice Girls tribute SPICE and Björn Again: The ABBA Show.

As well as kids' movie Trolls: World Tour, youngsters can enjoy family friendly show The Gruffalo Live on stage.

The Alfresco Theatre’s roaming bar will also be on hand serving a range of delicious drinks and snacks.

As well as a selection of popcorn, crisps and sweets, party-goers can enjoy craft cocktails from the East London Liquor company, a refreshing Birra Moretti Beer, award-winning English wine from Three Choirs, and alcohol-free drinks for the designated drivers.





The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in tour is coming to the Hertfordshire Showground this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park.

So what are the main meal menu options at The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In?

The Tom. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's six-ounce Angus burger with smoked applewood cheese for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

The Tom

Tom Kerridge’s 6-Ounce Angus Burger with Smoked Applewood Cheese, Red Onion Jam, Dill Pickles and Burger Sauce. Served in a Hovis pretzel bun, with a side of Red Cabbage Slaw.





Tom’s Vegan Chilli. Chef Tom Kerridge's five-bean chipotle chilli with steamed rice for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

Tom’s Vegan Chilli (VG)(GF)

Tom Kerridge's 5-Bean Chipotle Chilli with Steamed Rice, Guacamole and Sour ‘Cream' and lime.

Tom's Veggie Picnic Box (V)

Tom Kerridge's Veggie Picnic Box with a Cheese, Leek and Truffle Quiche, British Cheese Selection, Chutney and Oat Cracker, Feta Cocktail Potato Salad, Vegetable Crisps, Hummus and Crudité.





The Atul. Chef Atul Kochhar's chicken malabar curry for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

The Atul

Atul Kochhar's Chicken Malabar Curry with Naan Bread and Kachumber Salad.





The Paul. Chef Paul Ainsworth's slow roast pork burger for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

The Paul

Paul Ainsworth's Slow Roast Pork Burger, Bramley Ketchup, Crackling, Triple Mustard Celeriac Remoulade, with a Sage and Onion Stuffing. Served in a Hovis pretzel bun.





The Jason. Chef Jason Atherton's Picnic Box, with a cheddar, leek and truffle quiche for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

The Jason

Jason Atherton's Picnic Box, with a Cheddar, Leek and Truffle Quiche, Hot Smoked Salmon Potato Salad with Cocktail Sauce, British Cheese Selection with Apple Chutney and Oat Crackers, Blythburgh Pork Rillette, Piccalilli and Sourdough Bread Roll. (Picnic box for one.)





The Rick. Chef Rick Stein's smoked mackerel pate, served with Panzanella Salad for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Andrew Ferraro. Supplied by Switched On.

The Rick

Rick Stein's Smoked Mackerel Pate, served with Panzanella Salad (Tuscan salad of croutons, tomato, cucumber, roasted red pepper and garlic with capers, olives and basil) and Prosciutto Crudo, Bread and Butter Pickles, and Sourdough Bread Roll. (Meal for one.)

Kids Menu

Alfresco Kid's Cheeseburger

Tom Kerridge's Kids Cheeseburger served with Tomato Ketchup in a Brioche Bun.

Alfresco Kid's Picnic Box

Traditional Sausage Roll, Fruit Yoghurt, Mild Cheddar with Crackers, Hummus and Crudité.

Desserts

The Vegan Choc Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Indulgent Choc Mousse

Milk Chocolate Mousse, Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Pieces.

For more information on menu prices, allergens, and to purchase tickets, visit www.thealfrescotheatre.co.uk







