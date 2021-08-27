25 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire

Things to do

Published: 10:16 AM August 27, 2021

We asked you for your recommended fish and chip shops in St Albans district. - Credit: Getty Images

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.

We've compiled a handy list of some of the best chippies in Hertfordshire...

St Albans and Harpenden

- "Simply the best..." said Treesa Green. "Without a doubt!" added Zoe Russell-Hobson. The Ridgeway Fish Bar at The Quadrant - "Friendly owner and staff, food is well cooked and shopping is hygienic. Better than some shops by the sea!" said Mark Dunkley.

- "The best one ever!" said Claire Sutton. The Camp - Legendary chippy which has finally reopened following a devastating fire.

Stevenage

The Fish & Chip Shop, High Street - Robb Webb said: "Great food, gluten free also. Great friendly atmosphere from the staff. What more could you want"

Hitchin and Letchworth

The Town Fryer, Hermitage Road - A popular choice for those in HItchin

Baldock

Baldock Fish Bar, High Street - "Excellent fish and chip shop, Great Fish, Great chips."

Central Beds

Lemon Plaice, Shefford High Street - "Great for coeliac as they cook everything fresh in a separate fryer and have a choice for us too," said one happy customer!

Welwyn Hatfield