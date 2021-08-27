25 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
Published: 10:16 AM August 27, 2021
From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.
We've compiled a handy list of some of the best chippies in Hertfordshire...
St Albans and Harpenden
- Godfreys of Harpenden - "Simply the best..." said Treesa Green. "Without a doubt!" added Zoe Russell-Hobson.
- The Ridgeway Fish Bar at The Quadrant - "Friendly owner and staff, food is well cooked and shopping is hygienic. Better than some shops by the sea!" said Mark Dunkley.
- Wheathampstead Fryer - "Superb!" said Gill Clark.
- The Old Cottage Fish and Chips in Redbourn - As recommended by Shaun Murray.
- Fishy Plaice in Catherine Street - "The best one ever!" said Claire Sutton.
- The Camp - Legendary chippy which has finally reopened following a devastating fire.
Stevenage
- The Fish & Chip Shop, High Street - Robb Webb said: "Great food, gluten free also. Great friendly atmosphere from the staff. What more could you want"
- W J Rowe, Bedwell Crescent - Elizabeth Smith said: "Been going here for years they are more like family such great food at great prices plus after visiting and buying four medium cod and chips you get one free where else do you get free delicious food?"
- Ocean Delight, Rockingham Way - Jill Naylor said: "Ocean Delight is our favourite for fish 'n' chips. Their batter is lovely and crispy and the chips are properly cooked."
Hitchin and Letchworth
- The Town Fryer, Hermitage Road - A popular choice for those in HItchin
- Murphy's, Queen Street - "Banging," said one happy customer - enough said!
- Oh My Cod!, Station Parade - One option for Letchworth residents looking for a treat!
- Deep Blue, Arena Parade - "Best we have had for a very long time!"
Baldock
- Baldock Fish Bar, High Street - "Excellent fish and chip shop, Great Fish, Great chips."
- Maltings Fish & Chips, High Street - "Amazing fish and chips. Great friendly service."
Central Beds
- Lemon Plaice, Shefford High Street - "Great for coeliac as they cook everything fresh in a separate fryer and have a choice for us too," said one happy customer!
- Henlow Fish Bar, Langford Road - "Superb fish n chips!", said Matt Welch.
- Arlesey Fish & Chips, High Street - Up for awards in the past.
Welwyn Hatfield
- Lee's Fish & Chips, Welwyn Garden City - is the "best" fish and chips about according to Lucy Ruddick
- Happy Valley, Hatfield - "Lovely staff and generous portions. Food is always great as well," said Celece Eileen Mayne.
- Lemon Plaice, Welwyn - gets Archie Maisey's vote for "consistently good, reasonable prices and best ingredients."
- Sea World, Welwyn Garden City - Cianthi Arcu said: "The oil is always clean I have a smart nose lol. Plus they cater the kebabs in front of you."
- Skippers, Hatfield - has the "best fish and cheesy chips," said Kimberlie Richings
- Sizzlers, Welwyn Garden City - Laura Louise thinks the curry sauce is "outstanding" and the chips are always "hot and fresh".
Regal Fish & Chips - is Lee Rowark's choice for their "fresh food, good portion sizes and friendly staff!"