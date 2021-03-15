Rising star Lizzy to play online concert

Published: 11:22 AM March 15, 2021

The Folk at the Maltings online concert on Friday, March 26 will feature Lizzy Hardingham - Credit: Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A folk musician and songstress making waves nationally will headline an online concert.

The Folk at the Maltings virtual gig on Friday, March 26 will feature Lizzy Hardingham plus New Roots 2020 finalists Cathy Bennett and Robbie Sherratt.

Hertfordshire-based based folk musician and songstress Lizzy Hardingham will perform as part of the latest Folk at the Maltings online concert. - Credit: Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

Hertfordshire-based rising star Lizzy is paving her way as a powerhouse performer with "beautifully delivered songs that sing straight to the heart".

2019 saw her storm the UK folk club and festival scene, including Cambridge Folk Festival, while last year she captivated online audiences with "a voice that could fill a stadium and the sensitivity to bring a room to attentive silence".

Having recently been nominated for Fatea’s Female Artist of the year, Lizzy is currently being mentored by The Young’uns' Michael Hughes under the English Folk Expo artist mentoring programme and working on "firmly nailing her place as one of the rising stars of the folk scene".

New Roots is an annual event at which young musicians and singers get feedback on their performance and win opportunities at folk clubs and festivals.

With folk clubs closed and 2020 festivals cancelled, next week's Maltings concert is the second in a series designed to give 2020 New Roots finalists opportunities to perform online in support of more experienced performers.

Cathy Bennett has been part of the Cornish folk scene all of her life and for the two years before the pandemic, she did lots of gigging all over Cornwall and beyond with her band Black-Eyed Nancy.

She has now moved to Sheffield and New Roots was her first endeavour as a soloist.

She sings a mixture of traditional and recently composed songs in both Cornish and English and also plays the viola, sometimes using it to accompany her singing.

Cathy also sings in a vocal trio with Katy Coope and Callum MacKellar.

Robbie Sherratt is a fiddle player from the Staffordshire Moorlands.

His debut album Provenance draws from traditional music and melodies in and around his home county.

Robbie is currently studying for a masters degree in folk music at Sibelius Academy, Finland, where he is honing his fiddling, teaching, and composing.

He performs regularly in concerts and dance events in Finland, England and Estonia with duo Eva Väljaots and Robbie Sherratt, and with the Helsinki Ceilidh Band.

Tickets for the online gig organised by St Albans Folk Music are £10 for individuals, £15 for two people using the same device, and £20 for three or more people using the same device.

Concessions are £8, £12 for two people sharing the same device, and £15 for three or more.

To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/stalbansfolkmusic







