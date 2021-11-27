Folk at the Maltings goes back online with The Wilderness Yet on Friday, December 3 at 8pm - Credit: Supplied by St Albans Folk

Folk at the Maltings goes back online for its next concert.

St Albans Folk Music presents The Wilderness Yet plus Missing Richard on Friday, December 3 at 8pm.

The Wilderness Yet combines the acclaimed talents of folk singer Rosie Hodgson, traditional fiddler Rowan Piggott, and guitarist-flautist Philippe Barnes.

Independently, the members of The Wilderness Yet have earned audiences’ esteem as consummate musicians and singers.

Together, they weave an eclectic tapestry of traditional and original songs and tunes.

Rowan and Rosie last performed in St Albans at a St Albans Sustainability Festival with an evening of songs from Rowan’s Songhive project which he compiled to raise awareness of the current plight of our native bees.

Rowan Piggott is a traditional musician who grew up in the foothills of the Burren on the west coast of Ireland.

Rosie Hodgson has a voice that has been described by Folk Radio UK as bringing “a ruby-richness to lyrics new and old", and has been a finalist for the BBC Young Folk Award.

Philippe is well-known on the folk scene as a virtuosic flautist, but is an equally magnificent guitarist.

Supporting will be New Roots 2019 finalists Missing Richard, a duo made up of accordionist Tom Evans and fiddler Harriet Barton.

They play tunes from the British Isles, Quebec, and Sweden, with a few stop-offs in between.

Tom is also the sound engineer who has enabled St Albans Folk Music to go online throughout the pandemic.

Tickets cost £15, and concessions for under 25s and students £12.

Tickets are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/stalbansfolkmusic



