Leading musical duo headline latest online concert

Published: 3:03 PM February 22, 2021

Folk duo Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer will perform at Folk at the Maltings' next online concert. - Credit: Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A leading duo will top the bill at Folk at the Maltings' next online concert.

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer will perform at the St Albans Folk Music show on Friday, March 12.

The bill also includes New Roots finalists Fru Rakoczy and duo Rowan Collinson and Elye Cuthbertson.

The virtual gig is the first in a series of concerts in which young performers who took part in New Roots 2020 join more experienced performers.

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer have developed a strong reputation for delivering great performances time and time again.

Once known mainly for their instrumental skills with Scottish smallpipes, accordion and Swedish nyckelharpa, they are now being accepted as impressive song arrangers and writers.

Vicki and Jonny effortlessly blend traditional material with contemporary interpretations while equally creating original self-penned tunes and songs that are entirely at home in the tradition.

Out of this combination they have developed a sound that is both familiar and fresh.

Vicki studied at the Royal College of Music on the double bass. She also plays the various types of bagpipes, flute, recorder, piano and nyckelharpa (Swedish keyed-fiddle).

On leaving music college Vicki started down the long path of folk music and was only seen on rare glimpses back in classical orchestras.

A composer and competition-winning guitar player, Jonny’s outstanding technical ability, coupled with a wide ranging musical taste, has made him a tireless and forceful musical innovator.

Jonny has been singing and playing choral music, soul, jazz and folk for as long as he can remember.

Although Fru Rakoczy’s background is in classical and early music, she has been playing folk music in sessions since she was 16.

More recently she started working as a professional musician and caller, working alongside established professional musicians

Fiddler Rowan Collinson and melodeon player Elye Cuthbertson got to know each other and their musical styles through years of playing together in the London Youth Folk Ensemble, and more recently in the National Youth Folk Ensemble.

They have been playing as a duo since May 2019, and supported Finn Collinson on his album launch tour in September.

Tickets cost £12 for individuals, £20 for two people using the same device, £25 for three or more people using the same device. Concessions are £10, £15 for two people sharing the same device, and £20 for three or more. To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/stalbansfolkmusic







