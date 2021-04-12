Scottish singer set for Folk at the Maltings online concert

Published: 9:42 AM April 12, 2021

Iona Fyfe will perform at the next Folk at the Maltings online concert. - Credit: Elly Lucas

While audiences await the return of live performances in person, a music organisation is hosting another online concert this weekend.

Folk at the Maltings' virtual gig on Friday, April 16 will feature award-winning young Scottish singer Iona Fyfe plus New Roots finalists Callum Granger and Oisin Kisdon-Ireland.

It continues the St Albans Folk Music series of concerts in which young performers who took part in New Roots 2020 join more experienced performers.

Aberdeenshire singer Iona Fyfe has become one of Scotland’s finest young folk singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland.

She was the youngest ever winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018.

Iona is a fierce advocate for the official recognition of the Scots Language and is a fine exponent of the Doric dialect, winning the title of Performer of the Year at the Scots Language Awards in 2020.

She was also finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2021 award.

Oisin Kisdon-Ireland is a second-year undergraduate on the Folk and Traditional Music course at Newcastle University, studying voice and whistle. He sings unaccompanied, and his repertoire is largely traditional.

For the past five years, he has been a member of Stream of Sound, a vocal group specialising in unaccompanied arrangements of folk and choral music from around the world, predominantly from these islands.

This has taken him to perform and teach workshops throughout the UK.

Callum Granger is a London-based singer-songwriter.

He grew up in a musical household in which he spent his early years absorbing all of the influences which are now evident in the songs he writes and performs, both as a solo artist and as half of the duo 'Borders' whose repertoire spans contemporary folk, Americana and roots with a twist of blues.

New Roots is an annual event at which young musicians and singers get feedback on their performance and win opportunities to perform at folk clubs and festivals.

With folk clubs closed, this concert is part of a series deigned to give 2020 New Roots finalists opportunities to perform online in support of more experienced performers.

Tickets are £10 for individuals, £15 for two people using the same device, and £20 for three or more people using the same device.

Concessions are £8, £12 for two people sharing the same device, and £15 for three or more sharing the same device.

The concert starts at 8pm.

To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/stalbansfolkmusic



