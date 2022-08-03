Presented as part of The Art Of Grieving Festival 2022 in partnership with The OLLIE Foundation, you can see Finding Magic at Trestle Arts Base in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by The OLLIE Foundation

For one night only, The OLLIE Foundation is bringing the moving, magical one woman show, Finding Magic, to the Trestle Arts Base as part of The Art of Grieving Festival.

Ahead of her run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, writer and therapist Beverley Bishop will be performing her beautiful show in St Albans on Friday, August 5 at 7.30pm.

Finding Magic is a unique, insightful, and emotive one woman show. Equal parts moving and magical, Finding Magic is a captivating story of a mother’s loss, longing, love, laughter, and solace.

Beverley uses storytelling, film, and clowning to share how she found her magic again following the loss of her son Jess to suicide.

Beverley said: “Finding Magic is about my ups and downs and the grief process so far, but it’s also broader than that. It’s about finding life force, finding magic, and looking at what makes us feel alive.”

The OLLIE Foundation is a suicide prevention charity based in Hertfordshire, set up in 2016 by three parents who had tragically each lost a son to suicide.

OLLIE is an acronym, and stands for One Life Lost Is Enough.

Friday's performance at Trestle is part of the Art of Grieving Exhibition, an exploration of grief through art.

The main exhibition is being hosted by St Albans Museums, and runs until September 4.

To book tickets to see Finding Magic at the Trestle Theatre visit www.trestle.org.uk/whats-on/2022/8/5/beverley-bishop-finding-magic

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the OLLIE Foundation.

The Foundation has trained over 10,000 people and as a suicide prevention charity is dedicated to delivering both wellbeing and suicide awareness, intervention and prevention training to students, parents, and education and health professionals.