News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Finding Magic show to be held at Trestle theatre in St Albans in aid of The OLLIE Foundation

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM August 3, 2022
You can see Finding Magic at Trestle Arts Base theatre in St Albans.

Presented as part of The Art Of Grieving Festival 2022 in partnership with The OLLIE Foundation, you can see Finding Magic at Trestle Arts Base in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by The OLLIE Foundation

For one night only, The OLLIE Foundation is bringing the moving, magical one woman show, Finding Magic, to the Trestle Arts Base as part of The Art of Grieving Festival. 

Ahead of her run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, writer and therapist Beverley Bishop will be performing her beautiful show in St Albans on Friday, August 5 at 7.30pm. 

You can see Finding Magic at Trestle Arts Base theatre in St Albans.

Presented as part of The Art Of Grieving Festival 2022 in partnership with The OLLIE Foundation, you can see Finding Magic at Trestle Arts Base in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by The OLLIE Foundation

Finding Magic is a unique, insightful, and emotive one woman show. Equal parts moving and magical, Finding Magic is a captivating story of a mother’s loss, longing, love, laughter, and solace.

Beverley uses storytelling, film, and clowning to share how she found her magic again following the loss of her son Jess to suicide. 

Beverley said: “Finding Magic is about my ups and downs and the grief process so far, but it’s also broader than that. It’s about finding life force, finding magic, and looking at what makes us feel alive.” 

The OLLIE Foundation is a suicide prevention charity based in Hertfordshire, set up in 2016 by three parents who had tragically each lost a son to suicide.

The OLLIE Foundation

The OLLIE Foundation - Credit: The OLLIE Foundation

OLLIE is an acronym, and stands for One Life Lost Is Enough. 

Friday's performance at Trestle is part of the Art of Grieving Exhibition, an exploration of grief through art.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden
  2. 2 IN PICTURES: Classics on the Common returns to Harpenden
  3. 3 St Albans history: Five days of tumult and riot
  1. 4 Police launch appeal to find 'wanted' St Albans man
  2. 5 Daisy Cooper: Hertfordshire hospitals 'crumbling' amid 'dither and delay'
  3. 6 Major changes proposed for planning application process
  4. 7 St Albans MP condemns Home Office for asylum seekers incompetence
  5. 8 Meet the Conservative candidate bidding to be St Albans' new MP
  6. 9 St Albans pub teams up with top chef to open new restaurant
  7. 10 Green Flag awards recognise district's phenomenal parks

The main exhibition is being hosted by St Albans Museums, and runs until September 4.  

The Art of Grieving

The Art of Grieving - Credit: Supplied by The OLLIE Foundation

To book tickets to see Finding Magic at the Trestle Theatre visit www.trestle.org.uk/whats-on/2022/8/5/beverley-bishop-finding-magic 

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the OLLIE Foundation.

The Foundation has trained over 10,000 people and as a suicide prevention charity is dedicated to delivering both wellbeing and suicide awareness, intervention and prevention training to students, parents, and education and health professionals.

Theatre
Charity News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Clarence Park will have a new name in the 2022-2023 season.

St Albans City FC

St Albans City strike deal for naming rights at Clarence Park

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Rishi Sunak in Newmarket, Suffolk on the same day as his visit to Harpenden (Wednesday, July 27)

Conservative Party

Sunak visits Harpenden on #Ready4Rishi campaign trail

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two offside wheels were stolen from a Volkswagen Golf parked in Park View Close on July 22.

Masked men stealing wheels from St Albans car park

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The buildings on the industrial estate are well alight as the fire takes hold.

Fire aftermath: St Albans businesses face uncertain future

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon