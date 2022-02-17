Stars to celebrate Eric Morecambe's life at Harpenden's new arts centre named after the comic genius
- Credit: Supplied by Big Screen Live / Herts Ad Archive / Steve Brown
Broadcasting and comedy legends will celebrate the life of Eric Morecambe in his home town next month at the Harpenden arts venue named after the comedian.
There's going to be a special day of events at the Eric Morecambe Centre on Sunday, March 6 with star guests appearing including Sir Michael Parkinson, Angela Rippon, Gary Morecambe, Eric’s son, and comedians and big fans Robin Ince and Richard Herring.
The celebrity tribute to the comic genius will mark the opening season of Harpenden’s new arts venue in his name.
Eric Morecambe: All The Right Notes will celebrate the life and work of one half of the UK’s favourite and most-loved double act and resident of Harpenden from the early 1960s until his death in 1984.
In a day of exclusive events, colleagues, friends, celebrity fans and family remember Eric the performer, the comic, and the man, from his private home life to starring in one of the most watched and beloved British TV shows in history.
Producer and host of the events, Tommy Pearson, is a resident of Harpenden and managing director of Big Screen Live, a company specialising in film and TV-related events.
Tommy said: “As a huge Morecambe and Wise fan, it seemed obvious to me that we should celebrate Harpenden’s most famous resident, and I’m incredibly grateful to Sir Michael, Angela Rippon, Robin Ince and Richard Herring for agreeing to take part, as well as Louis Barfe and Eric’s son, Gary.
Most Read
- 1 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
- 2 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
- 3 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal
- 4 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
- 5 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
- 6 Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans
- 7 'Escaping with my life, and £1.5 million' - inside St Albans' newest visitor attraction
- 8 Herts police among forces with most officer misconduct hearings
- 9 Pans at the ready, St Albans pancake race returns!
- 10 Animal rights group takes advantage of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks administration to again call for name change
"It will be a real privilege to welcome them all to Harpenden, and an absolute honour for it to take place in the new arts venue named after Eric.”
Special guests include broadcasting and comedy legends:
- Sir Michael Parkinson, legendary chat show host, who appeared with Morecambe and Wise on their TV show and interviewed them in 1972 for Parkinson.
- Angela Rippon, broadcaster and former newsreader whose appearance on Morecambe and Wise as a dancer is an iconic moment in British TV history.
- Robin Ince, stand-up comedian, writer and co-star, with Prof Brian Cox, of BBC Radio 4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage.
- Richard Herring, comedian, writer and pioneering podcaster.
- Gary Morecambe, Eric’s son, who looks after his father’s legacy.
- Louis Barfe, author of a new biography of Morecambe and Wise, ‘Sunshine and Laughter’.
Eric Morecambe: All The Right Notes programme
There will be a series of events on Sunday, March 6 from 1pm, comprising of four separately ticketed sessions.
Every session will feature famous clips from the Morecambe and Wise shows. The four sessions are:
1. Sunshine and Laughter
Session 1: 1pm (60 mins): Gary Morecambe & Louis Barfe
Louis Barfe and Gary Morecambe discuss Eric’s life in and out of the spotlight, on television and at home. Tickets £15.
2. Comedy Masterclass
Session 2: 2.15pm (60 mins): Richard Herring & Robin Ince
Star comedians and writers Richard Herring and Robin Ince choose their favourite Morecambe and Wise sketches and discuss the duo’s performance skills, Eddie Braben’s scripts, and the art of comedy in an exclusive masterclass. Tickets £15.
3. Working With Eric & Ernie
Session 3: 3.30pm (90 mins): Sir Michael Parkinson & Angela Rippon CBE
Angela Rippon and Sir Michael Parkinson reveal what it was like working with ‘the boys’ on the biggest TV shows and getting to know them off-screen. They will also take questions from the audience. Tickets £25.
4. The Parkinson Interview
Session 4: 5.15pm (75 mins): Sir Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael Parkinson introduces a screening of his TV interview with Morecambe and Wise followed by questions from the audience. Tickets £15.
Tickets can be booked at the Eric Morecambe Centre website https://the-emc.co.uk/
Attendees who book tickets for all four events will receive a free copy of Louis Barfe’s book about Morecambe and Wise 'Sunshine and Laughter' signed by all the special guests.