Special Eric Morecambe celebration hits All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden
- Credit: Steve Collins
Broadcasting legends and comedians joined forces for a special event in Harpenden dedicated to Eric Morecambe at the arts centre named after the comic.
TV veterans Angela Rippon OBE and Sir Michael Parkinson, and comedians Robin Ince and Richard Herring were among the guests taking part in the Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes celebration at the Eric Morecambe Centre on Sunday.
Both big Eric fans, Robin Ince and Richard Herring held a comedy masterclass.
Sessions on the day also featured Gary Morecambe, Eric’s son, and Louis Barfe, author of Morecambe & Wise biography Sunshine & Laughter.
The event was well attended, especially the third session featuring Angela Rippon and Sir Michael Parkinson.
It was the first time Sir Michael and Angela had seen each other in person in ages.
Their session also saw Angela watching her performance in the 1976 Morecambe and Wise special.
The celebrities and event producer Tommy Pearson, a Harpenden resident and managing director of Big Screen Live, also had their picture taken in front of the portrait of Eric Morecambe, which sits in the main reception of the EMC.