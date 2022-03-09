Gallery

Robin Ince, Richard Herring, Angela Rippon OBE, Gary Morecambe (Eric’s son), Sir Michael Parkinson and Louis Barfe, the author of Morecambe & Wise biography Sunshine & Laughter, with Tommy Pearson, producer of the Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes celebration. - Credit: Steve Collins

Broadcasting legends and comedians joined forces for a special event in Harpenden dedicated to Eric Morecambe at the arts centre named after the comic.

Sir Michael Parkinson and Angela Rippon at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

TV veterans Angela Rippon OBE and Sir Michael Parkinson, and comedians Robin Ince and Richard Herring were among the guests taking part in the Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes celebration at the Eric Morecambe Centre on Sunday.

Robin Ince and Richard Herring's comedy masterclass at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Both big Eric fans, Robin Ince and Richard Herring held a comedy masterclass.

Louis Barfe and Gary Morecambe, Eric's son, at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Sessions on the day also featured Gary Morecambe, Eric’s son, and Louis Barfe, author of Morecambe & Wise biography Sunshine & Laughter.

Angela Rippon and Sir Michael Parkinson at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

The event was well attended, especially the third session featuring Angela Rippon and Sir Michael Parkinson.

It was the first time Sir Michael and Angela had seen each other in person in ages.

Angela Rippon watches her 1976 Morecambe & Wise appearance at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Their session also saw Angela watching her performance in the 1976 Morecambe and Wise special.

The celebrities and event producer Tommy Pearson, a Harpenden resident and managing director of Big Screen Live, also had their picture taken in front of the portrait of Eric Morecambe, which sits in the main reception of the EMC.

Gary Morecambe poses in front of the portrait of Eric Morecambe at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Gary Morecambe at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Gary Morecambe, Eric Morecambe's son, at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Louis Barfe, Angela Rippon, Sir Michael Parkinson and Tommy Pearson at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Louis Barfe and Angela Rippon at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Louis Barfe, Angela Rippon, Sir Michael Parkinson and Tommy Pearson at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Robin Ince, Richard Herring and Tommy Pearson at the Comedy Masterclass session at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Robin Ince, Richard Herring and Tommy Pearson at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Robin Ince and Richard Herring at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins

Richard Herring at Eric Morecambe - All The Right Notes at EMC in Harpenden. - Credit: Steve Collins