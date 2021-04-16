St Albans band Enter Shikari release surprise album

Published: 11:23 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM April 16, 2021

St Albans band Enter Shikari - Rob Rolfe, Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow and Chris Batten - have released album ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’. - Credit: Tom Martin

St Albans band Enter Shikari today (Friday, April 16) released a surprise collection 'Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)'.

Out of the blue, and exactly one year to the day from the release of Enter Shikari’s most recent and biggest album to date, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, comes this companion release.

You can listen here https://linktr.ee/entershikariofficial

Enter Shikari have released album ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’, through So Recordings. - Credit: Enter Shikari. Supplied by Chuff Media.

With the worldwide pandemic and resulting lockdowns hitting the UK a couple of weeks prior to the release of Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, all traditional promotional activity, along with any hope of live shows, was shelved.

Enter Shikari, the shirt sponsors of hometown football club St Albans City, looked for other avenues to keep themselves, and their fans, entertained.

Broadcasts From The Interruption was the umbrella moniker for the various home studio sessions and acoustic performances Enter Shikari recorded and released on YouTube and elsewhere throughout 2020 and earlier this year.

The band – Rou Reynolds, Rob Rolfe, Chris Batten and Rory Clewlow – chose the best and most interesting from the large available selection of performances along with special performances for 2000 Trees and Five 4 Five’s online festivals.

These have now been remixed by Rou Reynolds, mastered and compiled for worldwide release.

Rou said: "With no live shows, and no real contact with the rest of the band, it was nice to at least be able to do some remote sessions together.

"It was also interesting to develop acoustic and alternative versions of some of the new tracks.

"These performances went some way to filling the gaping hole in our lives.”

Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption) also includes two special solo acoustic performances recorded by Rou Reynolds especially for the release, which see him accompanied be Bulgaria’s Sofia Session Orchestra.

These include a drastically reworked version of The Dreamer’s Hotel taken from Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.



"After creating an acoustic version of The Dreamer's Hotel to play during lockdown livestreams, I began to think that this rather dulcet adaptation could benefit from some orchestral parts," said Rou.

"I love composing and it was a joy to work with the Sofia Session Orchestra, who, as you'll hear, nailed it.”

On July 16, 2021, the band will release extremely limited edition physical versions of Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption), alongside deluxe 2-disc editions of Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible featuring both albums.

Upon its initial release last year, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible received critical acclaim, and gave the band their sixth UK top 10 album – finishing the week at number two in the charts, their highest position yet.

By end of 2020 it had been chosen as Album Of The Year in the annual Kerrang Magazine reader’s poll, as well as earning the band their second Rock Sound cover in 12 months, as one of the magazine's choices for Class Of 2020.



Also released on July 16 is Rou Reynolds fourth book, A Treatise on Possibility: Perspectives on Humanity Hereafter, which serves as a companion guide to lyrical themes of the album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

Enter Shikari have announced their UK rescheduled tour dates with their London show at Alexandra Palace now planned for Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets available from http://www.entershikari.com/shows and all ticket retailers.

Special guests for all UK dates are Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins.