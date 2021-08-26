Published: 6:30 PM August 26, 2021

Rebecca Vaughan stars in Dyad Productions' A Room of One's Own, which opens the new season at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Ben Guest

The opening production of the new autumn season at the Maltings Theatre will be the premiere of Dyad's A Room of One's Own.

Following a 16-month touring and festival hiatus imposed by the COVID pandemic, Dyad Productions returns with Rebecca Vaughan performing Virginia Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity.

From the award-winning creators of The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, Orlando, Dalloway, Austen’s Women, Jane Eyre: An Autobiography and I, Elizabeth, A Room of One’s Own opens at the St Albans theatre on Tuesday, September 7.

The production takes a wry, amusing, and incisive ‘TED-talk’ trip through the history of literature, feminism, and gender; featuring Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen, Aphra Behn, and Shakespeare’s sister – Judith!

We caught up with solo performer Rebecca Vaughan ahead of the show's opening night for a quick Q&A.

When did you discover/first read Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own?

I read it when I was at Cardiff University, studying English Literature. At that point, I really fell in love with Virginia Woolf generally. At Dyad Productions we’ve also adapted other Virginia Woolf works including Orlando and Mrs Dalloway.





What did you like most about it?

I loved that the work is ground-breaking; Woolf’s really looking into to how things can really change and move forward for female independence, both financially and creatively. I’ve been interested in putting the show on stage for quite a few years now.

What’s fascinating is that although she wrote it in 1928, when women had only had the vote for 10 years, there’s still so much that’s either not changed or is still really relevant.





How did you put together the script and what will audiences gain from seeing the show?

The script was a collaboration with Elton Townend Jones. He and I work very closely on all our scripts; we script edit together throughout the whole process. I think audiences will find it thought-provoking, inspiring, motivational.

Virginia Woolf’s wit, and her trip through the history of literature, as well as the way she regularly imagines what life will be like in 100 years’ time – ie 2028 – is really fun! I think it also presents an organic perspective on the issues raised of women’s place in society, and the role that men play within that framework.





What are you looking forward to about performing the show at the Maltings?

I can’t wait! We were going to stage the show last year then lockdown happened so I’m really looking forward to finally bringing it to audiences at The Maltings Theatre. It’s such a great space, lovely and intimate; I think the show will go down well there!





Dyad Productions' A Room of One’s Own can be seen at the Maltings Theatre, St Albans, from Tuesday, September 7 to Saturday, September 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked online via ovo.org.uk For more on Dyad, visit www.dyadproductions.com



