Drive-in cinema, comedy and music coming to Hertfordshire Showground

Published: 7:10 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 7:21 PM February 26, 2021

Creators of last year's Drive & Dine Theatre return this summer with The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour featuring cinema, comedy, music and live stage show. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park.

A new festival from the team behind Pub in the Park is coming to Herts this summer with music, live theatre, comedy and drive-in movies.

Following the government's roadmap out of lockdown announcement this week, organisers of The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour have revealed they will be coming to the Hertfordshire Showground in June.

The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in tour is coming to the Hertfordshire Showground this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park.

The fully COVID-compliant event will feature a tasty mix of big screen movies, comedy shows, live theatre, and exciting music acts – all served alongside one-off dishes from some of the UK’s most exciting and well-known chefs.

Tickets holders visiting the Herts Showground site near Redbourn can expect comedians Mark Watson and Dara O’Briain, films including Dirty Dancing, Frozen, and Bohemian Rhapsody, and the return of live music from live Spice Girls tribute SPICE and ABBA show Björn Again.

Björn Again: The ABBA Show will perform ABBA's biggest hits at The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in at the Hertfordshire Showground in June. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park.

Movie-goers will be able to sing their hearts out with special sing-along versions of The Greatest Showman and Grease, with on-screen lyrics to make sure they never miss a beat.

Children's favourite The Gruffalo will also be making an appearance on stage to entertain the little ones at the event running from Wednesday, June 2 to Sunday, June 6.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 4, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, March 3.

From the creators of St Albans' Pub in the Park, and last year's Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate and Pub in the Park's Drive In Garden Party at Knebworth House, the travelling theatre will kick off as a COVID-compliant drive-in experience.

Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club will take place on Friday, June 4 at 6pm and 9pm, with each gig featuring an extended set from Mark himself.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will appear at Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club at the Hertfordshire Showground as part of the The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park.

Joining stand-up comedian Mark Watson at the St Albans leg of the tour will be Mock the Week presenter Dara Ó Briain plus support.

Host Mark said: "I'm really excited that Carpool Comedy Club is back!

"We had a great time last year, bringing live comedy safely to the Drive & Dine tour, and we were overwhelmed both by the demand and by the response from audiences.

"This time round, there'll be more from me and I've taken my pick of some of last year's favourites and added some new big-hitters to the mix.

"I can't wait to host what will be another memorable series of summer comedy nights."

Mark Watson will host his Carpool Comedy Club at the Hertfordshire Showground as part of the The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in. - Credit: Matt Crockett

The drive-in cinema screenings will open with the singalong version of hit movie musical The Greatest Showman at 5pm on Wednesday, June 2, followed by Dirty Dancing at 8.30pm.

Films due to be screened on Thursday, June 3 are Frozen: SING-A-LONG! at 10am, School of Rock at 1.30pm, dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic Park at 5pm, and Jo Jo Rabbit at 8.30pm.

Trolls: World Tour can be watched at the drive-in on Friday, June 4 at 11am.

Revellers will be able to sing along to Grease's biggest hits on Saturday, June 5 at 2pm at the Drive & Dine Cinema.

The Saturday night at the Herts Showground will see the return of live music as fun-loving Spice Girls tribute SPICE will open for world-renowned Bjorn Again: The ABBA Show for the ultimate night of pop hits.

After performing more than 5,000 shows in 71 countries Björn Again: The ABBA Show has achieved ultimate cult status, helping to spark the recent ABBA revival.

Movies to be screened the following day include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at 5pm on June 6.

Musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring an Oscar-winning performance by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, will rock Queen fans at 8.30pm.

Revellers enjoying last year's Drive & Dine Theatre tour organised by the creators of Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Not forgetting the little ones too, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s incredibly popular The Gruffalo will be making a special appearance in the musical adaptation live on stage.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ production of the family favourite picture book at noon and 2.30pm on Sunday, June 6.

At The Alfresco Theatre, foodie fanatics will be able to tuck into an exclusive menu lovingly crafted by some of the country’s top chefs, while sipping a selection of craft cocktails, beers or wine from the roaming bar.

There will also be a selection of alcohol-free drinks for the designated drivers, so everyone can enjoy a great day or night out.

Adult tickets start from £18 for movies, £35 for comedy and music gigs, and £16 for Gruffalo tickets (ages 3 plus) – with each show being sold individually and subject to transaction and booking fees.

For more information and to register for the pre-sale, visit www.thealfrescotheatre.co.uk



