Look! See inside spectacular new lights display at St Albans Cathedral

Published: 8:38 AM October 28, 2021

The beauty and wonders of Planet Earth can be seen projected onto the interior of St Albans Cathedral as part of its latest son-et-lumiere.

The artists behind Poppy Fields and Space Voyage have launched Life | What a Wonderful World?, taking visitors on a journey from sunrise to sunset, witnessing the sun, the oceans and the clouds throughout the cathedral.

Acting dean, the Revd Dr Kevin Walton said: “We are delighted to be hosting once again this light show, and its celebration of our beautiful planet is particularly timely in the light of challenges which we face today. I am confident that it will make a positive and dramatic impact on those who experience it.”

Peter Walker, Luxmuralis Artistic Collaboration said: “We were delighted to return to St Albans for the third time. Luxmuralis's work has been received with open arms in previous years, and after such a difficult time that everyone has been through - "Life", our new show brings much joy, wonder, light and hope to people.

"It is both uplifting and thought provoking and takes people on a journey which we hope will inspire and create discussion as they are immersed in light and sound with the stunningly beautiful cathedral."

There are only a few days left to see the light show as it finishes on Saturday. Tickets are available through the cathedral’s online box office: www.stalbanscathedral.org/life

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Diana Hagues Photography

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Diana Hagues Photography

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Diana Hagues Photography

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Matt Adams

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Matt Adams

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Matt Adams

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Life | What a Wonderful World? at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Hillary Childs



