The Warner Brothers Studio Tour's 2022 calendar features the Yule Ball and Dinner in the Great Hall - Credit: David Parry/PA

It's almost time to don the dress robes - the Yule Ball returns to Hertfordshire this Christmas.

The team behind the Warner Brothers Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter will launch their "Harry Christmas" on Saturday, November 12.

The Gryffindor common room is set to be decked out with red and gold ornaments, and a winter's snow will cover the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and the world-famous Hogwarts castle model.

A Warner Bros Studio Tour spokesperson said: "You are invited to experience a very ‘Harry Christmas’ at the Studio Tour during Hogwarts in the Snow, the most magical time of year, when iconic Harry Potter sets are dressed for the festive season in a blanket of filmmaking snow.

"There’s no better way for wizards and witches to make memories this winter as you walk in the footsteps of your favourite characters in the Great Hall, dressed for the famous Yule Ball scene in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"Prepare to be stunned by the shimmering silver decorations, dripping icicles and sparkling snow.

"Featuring a wintery orchestra arrangement, fans can expect to see the Great Hall in a new light for this festive season."

The Making of Harry Potter at the Warner Bros Studio Tour in Hertfordshire - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The attraction in Leavesden, Watford, opened in 2012 - 10 years ago.

Curators promise Potter fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Harry Potter films - released between 2001 and 2011 - and the later Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, now on show at the Palace Theatre, London.

This Christmas, the team is organising hands-on experience with filmmaking fire, ice and snow.

The seasonal event is set to run until January 15, 2023 with tickets on sale online: https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/

Ollivanders wand shop covered in snow in Diagon Alley, part of the winter showing at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Watford, Hertfordshire - Credit: David Parry/PA

Also in the seasonal calendar is Dinner in the Great Hall for adults, which runs 6pm until midnight between Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 15.

From £260 per person, tickets include after-hours access to the Studio Tour, welcome drinks, a two-course meal, butterbeer, a character wand from the gift shop and a Platform 9 3/4 disco.

"Dine as the students of Hogwarts did as our popular Dinner in the Great Hall events return for another magical year," an organiser said.

Tickets on sale from Thursday, September 29: https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/whats-on/dinner-in-the-great-hall/