Did you attend city's school of art?

Published: 6:00 PM January 5, 2021

Watercolour painting Students at St Albans School of Art 1957 by Maurice Field. - Credit: St Albans Museums / Maurice Field

A museum is looking to track down students and teachers from a former art school.

St Albans Museums and UH Arts, the University of Hertfordshire's arts and cultural programme, are collecting memories of the St Albans School of Art, which was based in the Cathedral city for over a century.

Last year, St Albans Museums acquired a painting by Maurice Field, entitled Students at St Albans School of Art 1957.

Inspired by the acquisition, the museum service is working with Hatfield-based UH Arts to research the art school and is looking to add associated memories and objects to its collection.

Curators at St Albans Museums are asking anyone who has a memory, photograph or object associated with the school to share this with the museum.

These memories will provide the starting point for further research, oral history recordings, and potential additions to the museum collections.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, St Albans District Council's portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport, said: “The St Albans School of Art played a huge role in the life of St Albans for over 100 years and still does through shared exhibitions with UH Arts.

"This is a chance for St Albans Museums to record memories and stories before they are lost. “

The St Albans School of Art first opened on Victoria Street in 1890 in a building that is now part of the Maltings development.

In 1973 it moved to a new building in Hatfield Road, before merging with Hatfield Polytechnic and becoming the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Creative Art.

During its time in St Albans tutors at the school included sculptor John Mills, painters Arnold Van Praag and Roger Leworthy, printmaker John Brunsden, Bill Pletts in graphic design, and textile designer Angela Dean.

Email museum@stalbans.org.uk to share your story in 400 words.

St Albans' museum service runs the city's portfolio of museums and heritage sites, including Verulamium Museum, the Hypocaust, the Clock Tower, Sopwell Ruins, and St Albans Museum + Gallery.

For more information on St Albans Museums, visit www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk For more on UH Arts, visit www.uharts.co.uk



