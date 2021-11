Where and when can you see Santa's float in Harpenden?

Santa's Float is returning to Harpenden thanks to the local Round Table. - Credit: SP

It's that most wonderful time of the year when Santa Claus takes to the streets of Harpenden to visit local children ahead of Christmas Day.

The man in red, aided by volunteers from Harpenden Round Table, will also be collecting for charities including Save the Children, The OLLIE Foundation and Round Table Children's Wish.

Weekday collections take place between 6.30-8pm.

For further information, including a map with more detail on exact streets, visit harpendensanta.uk

The approximate schedule for Santa's float is:

Wednesday December 1: Westfield Road area

Thursday December 2: Aldwickbury Crescent

Friday December 3: Bloomfield Road to Sun Lane

Monday December 6: Milton Road to Overstone Road

Tuesday December 7 Roundwood area

Wednesday December 8: Wood End area

Thursday December 9: Farm Avenue to Kinsbourne Common

Friday December 10: Longfield Road & Broadstone Road

Monday December 13: Piggotshill Lane & Topstreet Way

Tuesday December 14: Breadcroft Road to Waveney Road

Wednesday December 15: Batford area

Thursday December 16: Dalkeith Road to Marquis Lane

Friday December 17: Ox Lane area

Sunday December 19: West Common area

Monday December 20: The Avenues area

Tuesday December 21: Southdown area (north side)

Wednesday December 22: Eastmoor Park area

Thursday December 23: Welbeck Rise area

Friday December 24: Townsend Lane to Moreton End Road