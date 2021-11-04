Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline St Albans Pub in the Park 2022

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Robert James Ryder - Credit: Knebworth Park Photographic

The line-up of next year's Pub in the Park in St Albans' Verulamium Park has been revealed.

The first wave of headline music acts includes former Spice Girl Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs, with the event scheduled for September 9-11.

Queen of the kitchen disco Sophie will be performing on Friday evening, Melanie C is on Saturday afternoon and indie rock band legends Kaiser Chiefs will be performing on Saturday evening.

The first release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 12 for a limited 72 hour run, exclusively to its newsletter subscribers. Visitors who buy in the first release will benefit from a minimum £5 saving per ticket ahead of the second ticket release in the new year.

Tom Kerridge will once again be bringing together his band of incredible chef pals - expect to see some of the hottest new talent in the food world, your TV favourites and some highly acclaimed Michelin-starred names.

There will also be award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style – from local favourites to revered eateries from farther afield – giving you the chance to savour food you might not otherwise get to sink your teeth into.

Every event will feature plenty of festival fun - with chef demonstrations, the finest produce, top quality shopping and a kid’s area to keep the little ones entertained.

Tom Kerridge said: “What a summer that was! I had such a blast in 2021 - it was amazing to see everyone together again! I’ve had a sneak peek at the rest of the line-up for 2022 and it looks banging.

"We’re so excited to be bringing tasty food, incredible chefs and lush music to the towns we love, with some surprises thrown in as well… watch this space!”

Chris Hughes, chief executive at Brand Events, added: “After such an incredible summer, we just can’t wait to do it all over again. This will be next year’s biggest food and music festival so go grab your friends and family and I promise you you’re going to love it.”

To take advantage of early bird prices and access the first release sale at 10am on Friday 12 November, sign up to the newsletter at pubintheparkuk.com

The second release of tickets will go on sale in February.