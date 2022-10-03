Visitors will come face to face with the giant hummingbird at LUMAGICA St Albans at Willows Activity Farm this winter. - Credit: Supplied by Closefield Communications

A spectacular new light and sound trail will illuminate an activity farm near St Albans this winter.

Tickets went on sale today for LUMAGICA St Albans, a new, state-of-the-art immersive light and sound experience at Willows Activity Farm.

Set to enchant visitors in the run-up to Christmas this year, LUMAGICA St Albans is a 1.2km circular light trail at the farm attraction in London Colney.

It features oversized light sculptures of mythical and wild animals, animated light tunnels, a bespoke light and water show, and a soundtrack specially composed for the experience.

Launching during the October half-term, the self-guided trail has been brought to Willows by Lyssa Elster, chief executive at Willows Activity Farm.

She said: “I’ve always enjoyed visiting winter light trails; they create images and memories that last a lifetime.

"I thought having our own light trail would be an excellent addition to Willows and would open up the farm to a whole new community of guests.

“We have always been committed to – and continue to offer – amazing days out at Willows, but the LUMAGICA St Albans experience is a brand-new offer to a much wider audience.

"There is no age limit to the magic of LUMAGICA St Albans."

Lyssa added: “As the day comes to an end at Willows Activity Farm, our focus will shift to this exciting new evening attraction.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our expert lighting partners at MK Experience to create an outstanding light, sound and water show that is a feast for all the senses and will have huge appeal to both our loyal members and new customers.”

The trail is wheelchair accessible and designed for all. Each installation is hidden from the next, creating a journey of discovery for every guest.

As visitors pass underneath the stunning entrance arch, they come face to face with a giant mythical winter unicorn before entering a shimmering field of enchanted mushrooms.

Visitors will come face to face with the giant hummingbird at LUMAGICA St Albans at Willows Activity Farm this winter. - Credit: Supplied by Closefield Communications

Continuing on their journey, they will be able to interact with a family of oversized giraffes, and pose for photos in front of the spectacular animated hummingbird and the five-metre tall sparkling Tree of Life.

The colour-responsive ‘Field of Dreams’ allows visitors to create their own musical composition before they head into a series of four distinct themed light tunnels, each with bespoke original music, enveloping them in an array of fabulous animated light effects.

The trail reaches its crescendo with an impressive light and water projection show featuring an all-star cast of natural and supernatural creatures.

Once they’ve completed the trail, guests can head back to the refreshments arena, where hot food and drinks will be available.





Gilbert Menassa, managing director of MK Experience, said: “LUMAGICA St Albans is promising to be a truly unique event that pushes the boundaries of what you might expect from a light trail, with plenty of opportunities to play with light and create your own personal experience.

"Willows has been a great partner for this with a strong vision from the outset to give visitors the opportunity to leave their worries behind and step through the looking glass into a new and fabulous reality for an evening.

"We can’t wait for people to experience the light and sound spectacular we have created together.”

LUMAGICA St Albans opens on Saturday, October 22 and tickets are on sale now. For more details head to www.lumagicauk.com/stalbans