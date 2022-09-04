Earlier this year St Albans South Signal Box celebrated the 130th anniversary of its opening in 1892.

Now the Grade II-listed box and its surrounding garden are being prepared by volunteers to take part in the national Heritage Open Days events.

On Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 the site will be open to visitors from 10am to 5pm both days.

Among the attractions will be the ever-popular garden railway with Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends, a display of local railwayana, and a ride-on railway for young and old.

Entry to the event is free.

Tony Furse, chairman of the Trust that looks after the signal box and garden, said: "I look forward to welcoming our many regular visitors as well as those who haven’t visited us before.

"Many members of the Trust will be on hand over the weekend to guide people around and explain how things work.

"We encourage visitors to try their hands at pulling the signal levers and ringing the bells."

St Albans South Signal Box can be found on Ridgmont Road, close to the City Station.

Full details can be found on its website at www.sigbox.co.uk

Heritage Open Days 2022 takes place from September 9 to September 18. Heritage Open Days is brought to you by the National Trust with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. - Credit: Heritage Open Days

What is Heritage Open Days all about?

Heritage Open Days is the free festival of history and culture that uncovers the lesser-known stories of local landmarks.

Each year, thousands of places across England throw open their doors and give people the chance to see hidden spaces and try new experiences for free.

Heritage Open Days' theme for 2022 is 'Astounding Inventions' - Credit: Heritage Open Days













Many have adopted this year’s theme of 'Astounding Inventions' and will celebrate the cutting-edge creations we can’t live without as well as the imaginative inventors behind them.

Brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, Heritage Open Days (HODs) gives everyone free access to hidden places and new experiences.

From museums, galleries and stately homes to science labs, industrial units, and even graveyards, HODs offers local people a chance to see another side to their communities, including places that aren’t normally open to the public.

This year’s theme – Astounding Inventions – puts the spotlight on the pioneers whose creations we couldn’t live without and the inventors whose work has been overlooked.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketinga and projects manager, said: “The festival is just around the corner and it is fantastic to see that our community is putting on a staggering 4,500+ events, with more than 500 focusing on our Astounding Inventions theme.

"Whether it’s a doorstep discovery, a local curiosity, a world-famous attraction or a one-of-a-kind experience – there really is something for everyone this year.”

Every one of the HODs events can be found in the online festival directory at www.heritageopendays.org.uk – search for activities by location or event type.

All Heritage Open Days events are free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission or don’t normally open to the public.

For more, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk