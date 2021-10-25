Harpenden Christmas Carnival returns for 2021

Published: 12:01 PM October 25, 2021

Harpenden's much-loved Christmas Carnival is set for a triumphant return after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

There will be festive entertainment and activities throughout the town centre from 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday November 28.

Highlights will include the traditional procession at 3pm, a funfair along the High Street and Leyton Road, the Farmers' Christmas Market, outdoor bars and food stalls, and, of course, Santa will be greeting children at his Santa’s Grotto from 12.30-5.30pm.

There will be entertainment throughout the day on the main stage, with local acts including Hurst Children’s Theatre Group, Harpenden and Wheathampstead Gang Show, SW Dance, Showtime Circus, Roundwood Park School and St Albans Rock Choir.

Harpenden Christmas Carnival is back for 2021. - Credit: Torben Cox

The mini stage will feature musical entertainment from the likes of Threefold, The Maida Vales Duo and Bethany Church Band, and St Albans and Harpenden Volunteer Police Cadets and Harpenden Fire Station will be hosting a Christmas Emergency Services Open Day.

You may also want to watch:

The Christmas Lights will be switched on at 5pm by Town Mayor Cllr Paul Cousin alongside the winner of the Christmas Card Competition, a design competition open to children in Harpenden.

Cllr Cousin said, “The Christmas Carnival is an incredibly special event in Harpenden; the festive atmosphere is second to none and it is always a pleasure to see residents and visitors of all ages enjoying the entertainment, food and drinks, as well as doing a spot of Christmas shopping. We would like to thank SA Law for supporting the 2021 Carnival as our principal sponsor and helping to make this year’s event such a success!”

Harpenden Christmas Carnival is back for 2021. - Credit: Torben Cox

Gill Garett, director of finance and business support at SA Law, said: “Community spirit is important to everyone at SA Law. We understand that connecting with others and forming relations in the community benefits overall wellbeing. Christmas can be a great time to re-connect with others and participate in feel good activities, such as the Harpenden Christmas Carnival. We are proud to be involved with such a positive, community-focused event and we are excited for the festive fun!”

Free parking for the event will be available at the railway station car park and Rothamsted Research car park starting at 12 noon; but because of expected high attendance, the town council encourages people to walk to the event where possible.