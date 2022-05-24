Return of Harpenden Carnival promises fun for all the family

There will be a chance for people and their pets to dress up and have fun as their favourite ‘Harpenden Superheroes’ when the town’s summer carnival returns following a two year hiatus.

Organised by Harpenden Round Table and Harpenden Town Council the 55th Harpenden Summer Carnival takes place on Saturday, June 18.

The action packed programme of activities kicks off at midday on Harpenden Common and along with arena acts including live bands, dance and fitness groups there will also be a fancy dress competition, face painting, a variety of stalls and plenty of food and drink.

Harpenden Carnival is returning after a two year break. - Credit: Savills

Other favourites making a return include ferret racing and the ever popular Savills Dog Show, which among other classes includes a new ‘best dressed’ category.

The theme for this year’s event is Harpenden Superheroes and carnival chairman Martin Allen said he was looking forward to everyone joining in the fun.

“We’re delighted to be back after a two year break,” he said. “The carnival is an event put on by the people of Harpenden, for the people of Harpenden and I know it’s been sorely missed. It’s a great event for the whole community and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along.”

The carnival raises money for several good causes and this year is no exception – with proceeds going towards The Harpenden Trust, the Children’s Ward and NICU at Luton & Dunstable Hospital and the Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary.

“Whilst the aim of the carnival is for everyone to have an enjoyable and inclusive time, it is a charity event and thanks to kind donations of visitors on the day and commitment of sponsors, we typically raise between £10,000 and £20,000 for distribution to our chosen causes,” Martin added.

Nick Ingle, head of office at Savills Harpenden, said: “Harpenden Carnival is an event that we’ve been proud to support for several years. The dog show is always hugely popular and the carnival as a whole raises a considerable amount of money for so many good causes in the local community. I’d encourage as many people as possible to come along and join in the fun.”

For more information visit www.harpendencarnival.com