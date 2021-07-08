Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire

Published: 9:16 AM July 8, 2021

If you’re like me and get swept up in the classics of British summer, whether it's strawberries and cream at Wimbledon or a pitcher of Pimm’s at the pub, why not continue to gentrify your social media with some afternoon tea at some of the best places in Hertfordshire?

1. Luton Hoo

Built in 1767 by architect Robert Adam, Luton Hoo offers somewhere to enjoy an afternoon tea under chandeliers in the comfort of period sofas and armchairs.

The mansion house lounges were designed by Julius Wernher. Living opposite The Ritz London in 1903, Wernher liked the interior style so much he replicated it at Luton Hoo.

Later the mansion was revived into a 5-star hotel and a location for many films, most famously the drawing room was used as the location of the second wedding in Four Weddings and a Funeral. More recently it was used as a location for the Netflix film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The menu has a wide variety of blended teas, as well as cakes, scones, desserts and sandwiches, and even a vegan menu.

If that isn’t enough, Luton Hoo is nothing short of eateries to choose from, such as the Werner Restaurant, Adam’s Brasserie, The 19th and picnics in the gardens.

https://www.lutonhoo.co.uk/afternoon-tea-luton-hoo-heart-bedfordshire

2. Sopwell House

Owned by AB hotels since 1986, the earliest reference to Sopwell House was by Richard Sadlier way back in 1603. This Georgian country house, at times famous as a gathering place for the England football team before international events, has a long and interesting history before our national players discovered its charm.

It is believed to be where Anne Boleyn took refuge after returning from France and where her secret marriage to Henry VIII took place. Two hundred years later Prince Louis of Battenberg leased the house as his family’s country home. His daughter Alice was proposed to in the gardens of Sopwell House by Prince Andrew of Greece. Their son, who you may be more familiar with, was Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.

Expanded by Sir Richard Lee in 1670 over the ruins of the Sopwell nunnery, it was used as a family home as part of the Verulam estate until 1945. After the Second World War it became a home for the elderly before its conversion in 1969 to a hotel.

Enjoy the tempting seasonal delicious delicacies and pastries with homemade Devonshire clotted cream served with a slice of history.

https://www.sopwellhouse.co.uk/dine/afternoon-tea/

3. Centurion Club

Overlooking a high-quality golf course in Hertfordshire, the Centurion Club is a stunning afternoon tea spot for golf lovers and tea connoisseurs.

The club makes up a team of carefully selected experts to consult on upscale golf course management development and marketing, chartered town planners from DLA town planning and golf course design.

A sophisticated venue with an even more elaborate range of loose-leaf teas from across the world from Newby London. From Rooibos, Fruity Tisane, Aromatic Green and Oolong, the centurion blend balances medium strength cups up to a light malty flavour.

https://centurionclub.co.uk/s/24/afternoon-tea-st-albans-hertfordshire

4. Enchanted Tea Rooms

A true labour of love, this family run Redbourn tea room first opened in March 2018 after four years of research and hard work by sisters Alexandra and Andrea Myrianthous . It is located in a Grade II listed building presumed to be an incredible 500 years old.

Each family member has brought their own unique style to the tea rooms, creating a magical experience to fit each customer's preferences. From a friendly and fun shabby chic room to a relaxing quiet room the Enchanted Tea Rooms can cater for all different events. Even an afternoon tea for children!

Homemade cakes made by pastry chefs on site can also be ordered bespoke to suit any celebration. Refreshments are not in short supply, from handmade coffee, Prosecco and Champagne to a whole menu dedicated to 20 different loose-leaf teas.

https://www.theenchantedtearooms.com/

5. Blossom & Wild

Another recently opened venue, Blossom & Wild began welcoming customers on Berkhamsted High Street in February 2020 and have quickly established themselves as an unmissable afternoon tea experience, nominated by Muddy Stilettos as the best café in Hertfordshire and Berkhamsted.

The Instagrammable parlour offers fine tea from around the globe all of which are ‘counter brewed’ in the traditional eastern way, allowing perfect brewing time and water temperature for each variety of tea and bud.

The cake parlour sells handcrafted cakes and sandwiches with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. With 5 out of 5-star reviews on Blossom and Wild’s Facebook page it is hard to ignore how highly recommended its 90-minute signature afternoon tea experience actually is. The Parlour is also available for private hire to enjoy with friends and family.

https://www.blossomandwild.uk/

These are just some of our favourite afternoon tea experiences in Herts. Let us know anywhere we've missed out and we'll update our list!