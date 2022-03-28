An Amur tiger on an egg hunt. - Credit: ZSL (Zoological Society of London)

There will be plenty of fun Easter activities for families at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

This Easter holidays, those searching for an 'egg-stra' special family day out should look no further than Whipsnade Zoo’s Easter Egg Trail.

From Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 24, children and their grown-ups can take part in an Easter egg hunt with a difference at the UK’s largest zoo.

Five giant eggs, each with a connection to one of the zoo’s incredible animals, have been hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Families can solve clues as they 'eggs-plore', and once they’ve cracked the code, will discover where the Easter Bunny is hiding with her sticker prizes.

There are also golden eggs to be found by those with a spring in their step. Be the first to find a golden egg and win a special prize.

You can also see the bouncy, ring-tailed lemurs as they take on a tasty Easter hunt of their own each day, scavenging for delicious, vegetable treats in their walk-through habitat.

Also make sure to catch some of the expert talks too, where you can find out why penguin parents share their egg warming duties, discover which fish carries its eggs in its mouth, and see if you have what it takes to keep a delicate, flamingo egg warm.

Kids can work out which eggs belong to which birds, from the tiniest to the most gargantuan, and take part in other 'egg-cellent' guessing games about the wonderful world of wildlife.

The lions are settling in to their new home at Whipsnade Zoo. - Credit: ZSL (Zoological Society of London)

Best known for its colossal beasts that graze enormous enclosures, like the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, the conservation zoo is home to hundreds of species, from chatty chimpanzees to adorable otters.

Over Easter, guests will be able to visit a new pride of African lions currently ‘on holiday’ at Whipsnade Zoo until May while their habitat at their Suffolk home is fixed.

Eight-month-old Southern white rhino, Nandi, can also be seen galloping around with her herd, and Whipsnade Zoo’s ever-boisterous, young Amur tigers are always a delight to watch.

Explore the Easter Egg Trail and talks, free with zoo entry, alongside the zoo’s 10,000 animals at Whipsnade Zoo this Easter school holidays by booking at www.zsl.org.