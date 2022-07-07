St Albans Comic-Con returns for first time since pandemic

The Sixth Doctor and Peri, aka Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, will be at St Albans Comic-Con. - Credit: Creed Conventions

Time Lords, Transformers and a T-Rex are just some of the attractions on offer at this year's St Albans Comic-Con, returning to the city for the first time since 2019.

The event, which takes place on Sunday July 17 at Westminster Lodge, will feature a variety of film and TV guests, comic artists, props and vehicles, a gaming van and the always-popular Cosplay Zone.

At the end of the day there will be a masquerade competition with prizes awarded for the best costumes, with guests encouraged to dress up as their favourite fantasy characters.

Managing director of Creed Conventions, Paul Waidley, who is organising the convention, said: “I personally cannot wait to meet the massive baby T-Rex that we have booked in as he is over seven metres long and approximately 6ft high!"

Celebrity guests include the sixth Doctor Who Colin Baker and his companion Nicola Bryant, Kerry Ingram from Game of Thrones, Daniel Peacock aka ‘Mental Mickey’ from Only Fools and Horses and Josh Herdman from Harry Potter.

You can also meet Robin of Sherwood star Clive Mantle, Yolanda Lynes and Simona Livkovska from Black Widow, and a whole army of Gladiators, plus The Mighty Boosh's Michael Fielding and Kendo Nagasaki from World of Sport wrestling.

There will also be an opportunity to get up close and personal with Optimus Prime and R2-D2.

Paul added: “Previous events have always been the highlight of my year - they are a lot of work in terms of the initial planning to the final implementation but at the end of the day it is the smiles and laughter of people who visit us which really make me feel a sense of achievement.”

To find out more about the event, visit: http://www.creedconventions.com

Alternatively, visit St Albans Comic-Con Facebook page

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at ‘St Albans Comic-Con 2022’

Doors open at 10am for Early Bird ticket holders and 11am for General Entry or Pay on the Door.