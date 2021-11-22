In Pictures: Christmas Cracker event returns to St Albans
- Credit: Toby Shepheard
Thousands of people packed out the city centre on Sunday for the long-awaited return of the St Albans Christmas Cracker.
The family-friendly festival, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, included live music at two stages, Santa’s grotto, scores of market stalls, funfair rides, low-noise pyrotechnics and street performers.
There was also a children’s Christmas arts and crafts marquee and a safe zone where people could go if they needed some peace and quiet.
Organised by the district council, the event saw the city's Christmas lights lit up in phases to avoid large crowds gathering in one place.
A number of anti-COVID measures were taken at the event which was outdoors and a lower risk than an indoor gathering.
People were asked to stay at home if they had any Covid symptoms and take a lateral flow test before coming to the event to ensure they were negative.
Surfaces and touch points in the event area were sanitised throughout by a dedicated cleaning staff. Free disposable masks were available and there were also hand sanitiser stations.
