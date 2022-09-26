Gallery

An adorable baby Asian elephant at the UK’s largest zoo has been named 'Queen' in honour of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II, who once met the calf’s mum.

The conservation zoo near Hertfordshire gave the privilege of naming the not-so-tiny infant to ZSL conservationists who work in Thailand, protecting endangered Asian elephants in the wild.

They chose the name Nang Phaya – pronounced ‘nang-pie-yah' – which is an animal-related Thai word meaning ‘queen' or 'strong, female monarch'.

The baby Asian elephant born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has been named the Thai word for ‘Queen’ in honour of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II, who once met the calf’s mum. - Credit: Luke Capeling / ZSL

The female elephant calf was born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo on Monday, August 22, to mum Donna. Queen Elizabeth II met Donna when she opened the Zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of Her Majesty the Queen feeding Donna a banana featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Saravanee Namsupak, ZSL's elephant project officer, said: “When we saw photos of the adorable elephant calf, we fell in love instantly, and were so delighted to be asked to name her.

The Asian elephant calf at Whipsnade Zoo. - Credit: Will Amlot / ZSL

"We wanted a name that represented who she is as a future matriarch of the Whipsnade herd, but also her part in the wider story of endangered Asian elephants, like those we work to protect in Thailand.

“Naming her Nang Phaya, which is a Thai word for queen or matriarch, seemed like the perfect way to pay tribute to HM The Queen for her work as ZSL’s patron and honour Donna’s famous encounter with her, while symbolically connecting the calf to the herds of Asian elephants in Thailand that are under threat from increasing habitat disturbance and loss which escalates human-elephant conflict and the wellbeing of both elephants and communities.”

The Asian elephant calf at Whipsnade Zoo. - Credit: Will Amlot / ZSL

Asian elephants are classified as 'endangered' by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and recent estimates suggest that as few as 7,000 are left in South-East Asia.

ZSL’s Thailand Elephant Project works in the southern Western Forest Complex (sWEFCOM) to mitigate human-elephant conflict in the region.

This work forms a key component of ZSL’s wider elephant conservation programme that spans across Africa and Asia.

The Asian elephant calf at Whipsnade Zoo with other members of the herd. - Credit: Will Amlot / ZSL

Stefan Groeneveld, elephant team leader at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, said: “Nang Phaya is a really important addition to the endangered species breeding programme for Asian elephants, and as the boisterous, youngest female in a matriarchal family line, her new name is perfect.

“Definitely a leader-in-the-making, Nang Phaya is energetic and playful, climbing on anything and everything and racing around the elephant habitat while her mum Donna, grandma Kaylee, and the rest of the herd try to keep up.

"Although not on solid food yet, she has been experimenting with using her trunk to pick up twigs and is gradually getting the knack of using it!

The Asian elephant calf at Whipsnade Zoo has been named Nang Phaya, which is an animal-related Thai word meaning ‘Queen' or 'strong, female monarch'. - Credit: Will Amlot / ZSL

"She’s currently weighing in at a healthy 152kg and putting on about a kilo a day.”

Visitors are able to see Nang Phaya with her mum Donna and the rest of the herd at Whipsnade Zoo, as well as the conservation zoo’s 10,000 other animals.

To book a ticket and support the zoo’s global elephant conservation work, visit www.zsl.org/Whipsnade

The Asian elephant calf at Whipsnade Zoo. - Credit: Will Amlot / ZSL