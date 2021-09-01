Published: 2:52 PM September 1, 2021

Whether you're getting first-date butterflies, reconnecting with an evening away from the everyday or celebrating a special romantic occasion, the wannabe Cupids at Visit Herts have gathered some favourite date night locations in Hertfordshire for those dreamy memories to be made.

Whether you're a classic movie-dinner-drinks kind of couple or looking for an unforgettable way to make that first impression, we've got the spots we know you lovebirds will enjoy!





1. The Grove

When the special occasion comes around, a birthday, an anniversary, or dare we say, an evening involving a special ring, you need luxury settings and specialist care to pull off the perfect date night.

Enter The Grove Hotel, host to celebrities, England footballers and royalty alike, and the perfect option for your special night out.

Indulge in a delicious dinner in the luxurious settings of The Glasshouse restaurant, opt for a couple's spa day to unwind together, or book an overnight escape for that staycation we were all dreaming about in lockdown.

For more on The Grove, near Watford, Hertfordshire, visit www.thegrove.co.uk





2. Pendley Manor

It’s all about rural relaxation in classically beautiful Pendley Manor.

Enjoy a date night away relaxing and reconnecting with their ideal staycation offer.

With a two-night stay, a welcome bottle of Prosecco and the use of their plush pool and leisure facilities, it’s the perfect antidote to last year’s stresses.

For more on Pendley Manor in Tring, visit www.pendley-manor.co.uk





3. Paradise Wildlife Park

If you feel like stepping away from the traditional romantic locations, Paradise Wildlife Park have the answer for the ‘unforgettable’ date days.

Get to know each other while feeding some tigers, saying hello to the penguins, or meeting the meerkats with one of their experience days this season.

The Hertfordshire zoo was good enough for Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts after all, with one couple feeding the meerkats at Paradise.

Find out more at www.pwpark.com/experiences/animal-experiences/ and book an experience.

4. The Snow Centre

Adrenaline junkie couples, we’re not leaving you out! A date doesn’t have to be ‘romantic’ in the traditional sense.

How about an evening of learning new skills and getting active as you ski and snowboard at The Snow Centre?

Spend some time together slipping and sliding on the slopes at the biggest real snow centre outside of London. What a way to break the ice!

Visit www.thesnowcentre.com for opening times of the centre in St Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead.





5. The Bricklayer's Arms

Gazing into each other’s eyes over a glass of red wine in a cosy corner under the glow of twinkling fairy

lights… not just the stuff of movies, thanks to the charming gastro pub that is The Bricklayers Arms in

Flaunden.

Set within the stunning rolling hills of the Chess Valley, close to the border with Buckinghamshire, this award-winning 18th century pub is the perfect setting for your cosy date night.

We could go on and on describing their delectable dinners, but instead we’ll just casually mention that they’ve won the Good Pub Guide’s Dining Pub of the Year 2020, and they’ve won every year for the past five years, and they hold an AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence.

So we think you get the (delicious) picture!

Take a look at the menu at bricklayersarms.com/





6. Atria Watford

A classic cinema and dinner date? A bit of late-night shopping?

Whatever your go-to date idea may be, Atria Watford has something for you and your lucky someone to enjoy, whether you’re heading out for an anniversary celebration or looking to woo someone special.

Visit atriawatford.com to check out store opening times and what's on at the cinema.



