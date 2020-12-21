Video
MP Daisy Cooper takes part in sustainable Polar Bear Plunge
- Credit: Earthworks/Daisy Cooper
St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has made a splash by taking part in this year's Polar Bear Plunge.
After collecting rainwater in her back garden over the last few weeks and topping it up with water previously used for hot water bottles, Daisy was caught off guard by being drenched with ice cold water for the challenge.
Sporting a Santa hat and tinsel scarf, Daisy encouraged others to join in with the plunge at home, which is raising money for Earthworks and Youth Talk.
The famous annual Polar Bear Plunge usually sees participants taking a dip in the outdoor pool of the St Albans Sub Aqua Club – which is ice cold - for charity.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic halting the usual proceedings, Earthworks are encouraging people to plunge at home to keep the spirit of the plunge alive.
Members of the public who take part in fancy dress are in with a chance of winning a £100 prize, thanks to Affinity Water.
To enter, post a photo or video of your sustainable Polar Bear Plunge challenge, just like Daisy, on social media with the hashtag #plungestalbans or email submissions to plunge@earthworksstalbans.co.uk. Closing date is January 8, 2021.
All details about the challenge can be found at polarbearplunge.org.uk/on-the-day
