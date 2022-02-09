Rehearsals for Company of Teens' youth production When This Is Over, which can be seen at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Abbey Theatre

The Company of Teens take centre stage at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans with their production When This Is Over.

Creating theatre is how we protest, it is how we test the ground for social change, it is how we express frustration, and it is how we heal.

When This Is Over is a play in which young people tell the stories of their lives.

It is about what has happened to them in the past, who they are right now, and who they want to be in the future.

It is a play about those pivotal moments that change your life forever, told at a time when world leaders are gathering in Glasgow to decide the future of the world.

This new and unique play is a celebration of possibility, hope and the power of stories, told by teenagers standing on the brink of an uncertain future.

Rehearsals for Company of Teens' youth production When This Is Over, which is coming to the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this month. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Director Beth Wilson is working with the Company of Teens to devise this piece of theatre. She said: "This period of time is proving particularly difficult for young people, piling disruptions to education and uncertain futures onto the pre-existing challenges of being a teenager.

"We would like to invite you to come and listen to their stories and give them the space to share their experiences, dreams and ideas for change.

"This is a play where every young person has a space where their voice, ideas and enthusiasm can be heard."

When This Is Over has been created as a collaboration with the young people in the Company of Teens, as part of a nationwide youth project, in association with Company of Three.

Performances take place in the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans from Thursday, February 17 to Saturday, February 19 at 8pm.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

The Abbey Theatre asks all adult audience members to wear face coverings throughout their visit to the theatre, unless exempt.

The Abbey Theatre has been awarded 'See It Safely' status in the national scheme administered by UK Theatre.

You can find more details of the scheme’s current guidelines at https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely