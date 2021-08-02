In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest

Published: 7:04 AM August 2, 2021

Laughter resonated throughout Verulamium Park as the first St Albans Comedy Garden came to the city.

The event saw five nights of stand-up comedy starring the likes of Milton Jones, Sara Pascoe, Alan Davies, Cooking With the Stars co-host Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, and Josh Widdicombe.

Even the rain couldn't dampen the crowds' spirits, as they enjoyed the first major comedy festival the district has witnessed in years.

It is the latest venture from the comedy events company run by the sibling team of Will Briggs and Cass Randolph. The pair have spent the last decade building a reputation for delivering comedy programming in boutique-festival settings.

Our photographer was in the park on Sunday afternoon, dodging the showers to capture the atmosphere of this particular performance, which featured Dara Ó Briain, Andrew Maxwell, Maisie Adam and Harpenden's own Rhys James.

