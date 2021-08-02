News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest

Matt Adams

Published: 7:04 AM August 2, 2021   
St Albans Comedy Garden - Rhys James entertains the crowds.

St Albans Comedy Garden - Harpenden's Rhys James entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Laughter resonated throughout Verulamium Park as the first St Albans Comedy Garden came to the city.

The event saw five nights of stand-up comedy starring the likes of Milton Jones, Sara Pascoe, Alan Davies, Cooking With the Stars co-host Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, and Josh Widdicombe.

Even the rain couldn't dampen the crowds' spirits, as they enjoyed the first major comedy festival the district has witnessed in years.

It is the latest venture from the comedy events company run by the sibling team of Will Briggs and Cass Randolph. The pair have spent the last decade building a reputation for delivering comedy programming in boutique-festival settings.

Our photographer was in the park on Sunday afternoon, dodging the showers to capture the atmosphere of this particular performance, which featured Dara Ó Briain, Andrew Maxwell, Maisie Adam and Harpenden's own Rhys James.

St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park.

St Albans Comedy Garden in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - The crowds enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There was plenty to laugh about at St Albans Comedy Garden

There was plenty to laugh about at St Albans Comedy Garden - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Andrew Maxwell entertains the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Andrew Maxwell entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Andrew Maxwell

St Albans Comedy Garden - Andrew Maxwell - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden kept the audience in fits of laughter.

St Albans Comedy Garden kept the audience in fits of laughter. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - lots of laughter.

St Albans Comedy Garden - lots of laughter. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden audience.

St Albans Comedy Garden audience. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - The crowds enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - The crowds enjoy the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - TV host Dara O'Briain

St Albans Comedy Garden - TV host Dara O'Briain - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Mock the Week host Dara O'Briain

St Albans Comedy Garden - Mock the Week host Dara O'Briain - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Rhys James entertains the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Rhys James - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Rhys James grew up in Harpenden.

St Albans Comedy Garden - Rhys James grew up in Harpenden. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Dara O'Briain entertains the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans Comedy Garden - Dara O'Briain entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon


St Albans News

Matt Adams
Laura Bill
Matt Adams
Alan Davies
