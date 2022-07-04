Review
Cock fight ends Company of Ten's first-rate season at the Abbey Theatre
- Credit: Anne Frizell
Madeleine Burton reviews Company of Ten's production of Cock at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans.
A cock fight with no clear winner rounds off a first-rate season for the Company of Ten.
Cock by Mike Bartlett is being performed on the sparsest set imaginable in the Abbey Theatre Studio.
And even though it was written in 2009, this is a bold choice of plays for an amateur dramatic company, not just because of its language and subject matter but also the demands it places on its performers.
When Cock was performed in the West End earlier this year, it garnered mixed reviews despite its starry cast.
But no-one watching the Company of Ten production will be left in any doubt that they are seeing local theatre at its best.
Director Tim Hoyle chooses to set the audience around a ring on the floor as if they were watching a cock fight.
Most Read
- 1 Woman assaulted by teenage boys in Hemel Hempstead underpass
- 2 Man stabbed in St Albans
- 3 Daughter taking the plunge in mum's memory
- 4 St Albans District pupils power to success in the pool
- 5 Aldi prioritises St Albans for new store
- 6 St Albans paedophile jailed for trying to arrange online abuse
- 7 WATCH: Delivery driver caught fly-tipping in rural area
- 8 St Albans woman defies odds to become oldest with Rett Syndrome
- 9 Bahá’ís bring bench to St Albans parkland
- 10 Major architectural firm moves into St Albans
And this tale of a gay man falling for a heterosexual woman and being forced to choose between her and his male lover completely draws you in.
It is far more than just physical sex – it is all about the sexual identity of the main protagonist, John, the only character who has a name.
Three new members of the Company of Ten take the main roles and all are outstandingly good.
They are clearly as bowled over by the play as the director.
Jake Francis as John absorbs the dilemma of his character to the extent that the audience cannot help but feel his pain and shame.
It is a stunning performance and what makes this production even better is that it is matched by Guy Conroy-Smith as his lover M and Tanishia Gearing as the aptly named F.
The change in M from being the dominant person in the relationship to facing being cast aside for a woman is more than believable.
And the shock and pain suffered by W is acted so well that her devastation is totally convincing.
Veteran Company of Ten performer David Bailey plays F, M’s father, and gives his best shot to a role which is really rather incidental.
Cock is perfectly suited to theatre in the round and demonstrates how lucky audiences are that the Company of Ten has two such contrasting stages.
Cock runs until Saturday, July 9, and tickets are available from www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.