Comedians raise a laugh at cancer charity fundraiser in St Albans

Published: 7:30 PM May 25, 2021

Aspava restaurant owner Ihsan Demirtas with comedian Patrick Monahan and organiser Pia Honey. - Credit: Supplied by CLIC Sargent

Comedians helped raise vital funds for young cancer patients as live crowds returned for a charity show in St Albans.

Several stand-up stars performed their first gig in front of a live audience on Monday, May,17 as lockdown restrictions eased – and they raised more than £1,000 for CLIC Sargent.

Patrick Monahan, President Obonjo, Sandra Hale and MC Peter Merre were the acts that took to the stage in front of the socially distanced crowd at restaurant Aspava in St Albans.

MC Peter Merre announcing the raffle winners - Credit: Supplied by CLIC Sargent

An audience of 68 guests attended the night that offered food, raffle prizes and comedy, with all proceeds going to CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and their families.

Pia Honey, a long-term CLIC Sargent supporter and mother of two from St Albans, organised the comedy night, inspired by her daughter’s friend, Sarah, who sadly passed away from Ewing’s sarcoma in 2020.

Sarah has suffered on and off from cancer since early teenager years, and the charity has supported her immensely.

Pia felt strongly about doing everything she can to support other young people and their families on their cancer journey.

Pia said: “I’m delighted to say the comedy night was a great success and I want to thank all the comedians and locals who got behind it and were so generous with their donations.

"I’m really proud to be a part of ‘Team CLIC Sargent’. I’ve seen first-hand the difference the charity makes to the lives of children and young people with cancer and their families.

“Cancer turns families’ lives upside down and it’s so important that CLIC Sargent are there to provide all the support that they need.

"It felt great to be doing my bit to help this amazing charity reach those families.”

Pia's family attending the event - Credit: Supplied by CLIC Sargent

Pia's JustGiving page has now raised more than £1,800.

Alina Kairi, CLIC Sargent's fundraising engagement manager for Hertfordshire, said: “We are so grateful for Pia’s and family’s incredible dedication and commitment.

"When cancer strikes young lives we fight tirelessly to limit the damage it causes beyond their health.

"We rely entirely on donations to fund our vital work and so we can’t thank Pia and family enough for their fantastic efforts.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our income, with the vast majority of live events cancelled or postponed.

"Fundraising events like this one are absolutely crucial in helping us recover and continue our work to support children and young people facing cancer.

"We are so pleased events like Pia’s able to go ahead again to help raise vital funds.”

To support Pia’s fundraising effort text LOL to 70460 to donate £1 (text costs £1 plus one standard rate message) or go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pia-honey-clic-sargent For more information about CLIC Sargent’s work, go to www.clicsargent.org.uk

President Obonjo performing on the night - Credit: Supplied by CLIC Sargent

Patrick Monahan performing on the night. - Credit: Supplied by CLIC Sargent



