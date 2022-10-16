News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Have a ball with Cinderella in panto at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden

Alan Davies

Published: 3:27 PM October 16, 2022
Cinderella will be this year's Christmas panto at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden.

Cinderella will go to the ball in this year's pantomime at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden.

Polka Dot Pantomimes, in association with the EMC, present the classic Cinders story for all the family from Saturday, December 10 to Friday, December 30.

With 27 fun-filled performances running throughout the Christmas holidays, audiences of all ages will be able to boo the wicked Ugly Sisters, laugh along with Buttons, and watch our hero Prince Charming fall in love with the beautiful Cinderella.

Tickets are already in great demand, so don’t wait until the clock strikes midnight!

A spokesperson said: "Pantomime at the Eric Morecambe Centre is a wonderful experience for the whole family – and the entire team at Polka Dot are thrilled to be returning to present this year’s spellbinding production of Cinderella.

"This show promises to be the most spectacular pantomime ever staged in Harpenden with a stunning set, dazzling costumes and some special Christmas magic including a flying coach to escort Cinderella to the ball!

"There will be toe-tapping tunes, plenty of surprises and lots of audience participation – so book your tickets now to the best ball in town!"

Performances of Cinderella run from December 10 right through to December 30, and there are discounts for schools, family tickets and party bookings.

To book your tickets call the box office on 01582 767525 or visit www.the-emc.co.uk

Pantomimes
Christmas
Theatre
Harpenden News
Hertfordshire News

