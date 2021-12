Celebrate Christmas in one of our local churches

When are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services taking place in St Albans and Harpenden? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hark the herald angels sing! In churches across St Albans, Harpenden and the district around, churches will be celebrating Christmas at special services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A wide range of services are being held, from crib services specially designed for all ages, to midnight services to usher in Christmas, and services of celebration on Christmas Day.

Covid regulations mean that face masks need to be worn in church, unless exempt, and some churches may ask you to book in advance. Some services are available online.

Yet the invitation from local churches to ‘Come and Worship the New-born King’ remains just as warm this Christmas.

Rev Peter Crumpler Associate Minister, St Paul’s Church, St Albans

Church services

(Please check with the church for any changes because of Covid.)

Homewood Road United Reformed Church, Homewood Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Family crib service 4pm in church; welcoming Christmas Day 11.30pm in church.

Christmas Day: Family service 10.30am in church.

St Leonard's Church, Church End, Sandridge

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass (Holy Communion) 11pm in church.

Christmas Day: All-age Eucharist 10am in church.

St John's Church, St John's Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church.

Christmas Day: Holy Communion 8am in church; All-Age Eucharist 9.30am online and in church.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Rothamsted Avenue, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Mass 10pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Mass 8am in church, Mass 9.45am in church, Mass 11.30am online and in church.

St Luke's Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Midnight Holy Communion 11.30pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Christmas celebration with Communion for all the family 10am online and in church.

All Saints' Church, Station Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Family friendly crib service 2.30pm and 4pm in church, Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church.

Christmas Day: Family Communion 10am online and in church.

Hatfield Road Methodist Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion 11.30pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Family celebration 10.30am online and in church.

Bethany Community Church, St George's School Hall, Sun Lane, Harpenden

Christmas Day: Christmas morning celebration 11am in church only.

St Helen's Church, High Street, Wheathampstead

Christmas Eve: Crib service 3pm and 4.15pm in church only, Midnight Communion 11pm.

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion 10am online and in church.

St Peter's Church, Lamer Lane, Gustard Wood

Christmas Day: Christmas celebration 10am in church only.

Harpenden Quakers, Southdown Road, Harpenden

Christmas Day: Meeting for worship 10.30am in church only.

Christ Church, Watling Street, Radlett

Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight 6pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Holy Communion 8am and 10am in church only.

Christ Church, High Oaks, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Family Nativity service 3pm in church only

Christmas Day: Family worship with Holy Communion 10am online and in church.

St Stephen's Church, Watling Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Crib service for all the family 4pm in church only, Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Holy Communion 8am in church only, family service for Christmas with Holy Communion 10.30am online and in church.

St Julian's Church, Abbot's Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Crib service for young children and their families 4pm in church only, Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Family Communion service 10am in church only.

St Alban and St Stephen RC Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Vigil Mass of Christmas 5pm, 7pm and 9pm online and in church, Mass in the Night of Christmas 11pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Morning Mass of Christmas 8am, 9.30am, 11.30am, online and in church.

St Nicholas Church, Church Green, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Crib service 3pm and 5pm in church only

Christmas Day: Holy Communion with carols 8am in church only, sung Holy Communion with choir and carols 9.30am online and in church, morning praise with carols 11.30am in church only.

Holy Trinity Church, Frogmore, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Outdoor community carols in church garden 4pm in church only, Midnight Communion 11pm in church only.

Christmas Day: All-age Christmas celebration 10.30am online and in church.

Greenwood URC, Watford Road, Chiswell Green

Christmas Day: Family service 9.30am online and in church.

St Michael's Church, St Michael's Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Crib service for younger children 4pm in church only, Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Communion and carols, 9.30am in church only.

St Mary's Church, Childwick Green

Christmas Day: Communion and carols, 11.30am in church only.

Vineyard Church, Brick Knoll Park, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Carols and candlelight 5pm online and in church.

St Albans Cathedral

Christmas Eve: Crib service 1pm and 2.30pm in church only, choral Vespers 5pm in church only, Midnight Mass 11pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist 8am online only, Christmas Day Eucharist 9.30am in church only, Christmas Day Eucharist 11.15am online and in church.



St Mary's Church, Sherwood Avenue, Marshalswick

Christmas Eve: Journey to the manger family friendly crib service with Christingles 4pm in church only, Midnight Mass for Christmas 11pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Christmas morning service 10am in church only.

Christ Church, Roundwood Park School, Harpenden

Christmas Day: Christmas Day service 10am online and in church.

Ridgeway Church, Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St Albans

Christmas Day: Christmas service 11am online and in church.

High Street Methodist Church, High Street, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Christingle service 3pm and 5pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Christmas Day service 10.30am online and in church.

Crabtree Church, Crabtree Lane, Harpenden

Christmas Day: All-age Christmas morning celebration 10.30am in church only.

Trinity United Reformed Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Day: Family service 10.30am in church only.

St Paul's Church, corner of Hatfield and Blandford Roads, Fleetville, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Informal crib service for all ages 3.30pm (online and in church), 5pm (in church only).

Christmas Day: Traditional Holy Communion 8am in church only, all-age Christmas celebration 10.30am online and in church.

Cornerstone Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Day: Christmas Day service 10.30am online and in church.

URC Harpenden, Vaughan Road

Christmas Eve: Crib service 3pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Christmas Day service 10am online and in church.



St Mary the Virgin Church, Luton Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Family Communion service, 10am in church only.

Spicer Street Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Family service 4.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Christmas morning service 10.30am online and in church.

St John's Church, Church End, Markyate

Christmas Eve: Crib service 2pm on church only, Midnight Mass 11pm in church only.

St Leonard's Church, High Street, Flamstead

Christmas Eve: Crib service 4pm in church only, 9 Lessons and carols 6pm in church only, Midnight Mass 11.30pm in church only.

Christmas Day: Family service 10am in church only.

St Peter's Church, St Peter's Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: Crib service 2pm and 3.30pm in church only, carol service 6.30pm online and in church, Midnight Communion 11.30pm online and in church.

Christmas Day: Traditional Prayerbook Communion 8am in church only, Christmas morning all-age Communion 10am online and in church, Mattins on Christmas Day 11.30am in church only.