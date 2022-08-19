There will be a Frederic George Kitton exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery, image courtesy of the Charles Dickens Museum, London. - Credit: Charles Dickens Museum, London

A new exhibition celebrating the life and work of talented illustrator and writer Frederick George Kitton launches this September at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Artist and journalist F G Kitton was a revered Charles Dickens expert and early advocate of the heritage movement which helped to preserve many of St Albans’ historic buildings.

David Thorold, curator of Pre-historic to Medieval at St Albans Museums + Gallery, who is central to the forthcoming exhibition, said: “This exhibition is a must for anyone who has an interest in Charles Dickens and in local history.

Frederic Kitton’s Market Place in St Albans illustration. - Credit: St Albans Museums

"It considers Kitton’s life while living in St Albans, including a number of published works on Dickens and examines his illustrations produced during this time.

"It also focuses on Kitton’s developing interest and determination in preserving St Albans town’s historic past and its wonderful buildings.

"He really helped to shape the St Albans that we know and treasure today.”

Kitton (1856-1904) moved to St Albans in about 1883 after passing through it on a walking tour and being impressed by its picturesque views.

In the following years, he established himself as the pre-eminent expert on the life of The Pickwick Papers, Great Expectations and Oliver Twist author Charles Dickens, publishing a plethora of books and illustrations on the writer.

The Dickensian, Journal of The Dickens Fellowship, later noted that "there were few men better qualified to write upon matters connected with Dickens than Mr Kitton, whose name amongst lovers of Dickens is a household word".

William R Hughes and Frederic G Kitton, image courtesy of the Charles Dickens Museum, London. This was a publicity shot for A Week's Tramp in Dickens-Land by William Hughes, for which Kitton provided the illustrations. - Credit: Charles Dickens Museum, London

At first, Kitton divided his work between Dickens and as an illustrator and writer for a London newspaper, but St Albans seems to have exerted an influence on him and he retired from the paper and turned to providing illustrations for a number of local and county-based publications.

By 1893 he was writing, drawing and co-editing The Hertfordshire Illustrated Review and he produced a great deal of articles and publications on the historic remnants of old St Albans and Hertfordshire.

Kitton’s growing fascination with St Albans saw him elected as a member of St Albans & Hertfordshire Architectural & Archaeological Society (SAHAAS) in 1898, and he was involved with the foundation of what was then the County Museum.

Redbourn, Herts, 1887 - a rare example of a colour work by Frederic Kitton will be on display at St Albans Museum + Gallery. - Credit: St Albans Museums

His interest in the preservation of the city’s old buildings grew and he was an early advocate of the heritage movement, calling for an end to developer-led destruction of older buildings in the town and the development of laws that would lead to buildings being preserved for the enjoyment of future generations.

Thanks to a petition started by Frederic Kitton describing The Gables "as one of the best known and picturesque spots in the city", the building in Market Place was saved from demolition in 1899 by its owner Jesse Boot of Boots, the Chemists, and still stands today with iconic status in the city.

The origin of the exhibition lies with long-time SAHAAS member John Cox, who had carried out a large amount of research over many years into the life of Frederic Kitton and whose work this exhibition is based on and dedicated to.

Councillor Allison Wren, vice-chair of the public realm committee of St Albans Council and lead councillor for museums, said: “We are delighted to welcome this fantastic exhibition that celebrates the wealth and vibrancy of Frederic George Kitton and his illustrations and editing of the works of Charles Dickens.

"He also had a great love for St Albans. It is with thanks to his faithful commitment to protect our heritage buildings that people today enjoy the same experience as Kitton when they discover the beauty of St Albans for the first time.”

The exhibition runs from September 16, 2022 to January 2, 2023 at St Albans Museum + Gallery in the Keeper’s Galleries.

Open daily 11am to 5pm, admission is free, and you can find out more online at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk and @stalbansmuseums.