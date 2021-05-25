Published: 12:08 PM May 25, 2021

Opera is coming to St Albans this weekend at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium.

Charles Court Opera presents the world premiere of Express G&S on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31 at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

All aboard for Charles Court Opera's Express G&S at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival in St Albans. - Credit: Charles Court Opera

It will be all aboard for a murderous musical mystery tour when the masters of G&S in small spaces perform this new, side-splitting spoof of the classic railway mystery.

A trio of intriguing travellers – and a pianist – take on multiple characters, uncover clue upon red herring, while ripping through the G&S operettas.

This highly inventive, witty murder mystery spoof is splattered with favourite songs from the Savoy operas including The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore, as well as from those less performed, such as The Sorcerer, Princess Ida and Utopia Ltd.

Mezzo-soprano Meriel Cunningham plays the title role in Charles Court Opera's production of Iolanthe. - Credit: Robert Workman Photographer

The same award-winning company will bring its acclaimed and enchanting production of Iolanthe to the festival.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s sharp satire of power, privilege and parliamentary democracy opens with two performances on Sunday, May 30, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

It can also be seen on Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, at 7.30pm.

This witty and magical operetta tells a tale of forbidden love causing an absurdist fusion of two worlds – the magical fairies of Fairyland and a bamboozled House of Peers.









Jennie Jacobs and Catrine Kirkman in Charles Court Opera's production of Iolanthe. - Credit: Robert Workman Photographer

Brought to life by musical director David Eaton, audiences can expect an evening of first-class entertainment and riotous fun suitable for all ages.

The Iolanthe cast includes G&S master Richard Suart as the Lord Chancellor.