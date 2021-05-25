News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

All aboard for Gilbert & Sullivan productions at Roman Theatre in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:08 PM May 25, 2021   
Charles Court Opera presents Iolanthe at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

Charles Court Opera presents Iolanthe at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival. - Credit: Robert Workman Photographer

Opera is coming to St Albans this weekend at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium.

Charles Court Opera presents the world premiere of Express G&S on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31 at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

All aboard for Charles Court Opera's Express G&S at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival in St Albans.

All aboard for Charles Court Opera's Express G&S at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival in St Albans. - Credit: Charles Court Opera

It will be all aboard for a murderous musical mystery tour when the masters of G&S in small spaces perform this new, side-splitting spoof of the classic railway mystery.

A trio of intriguing travellers – and a pianist – take on multiple characters, uncover clue upon red herring, while ripping through the G&S operettas.

This highly inventive, witty murder mystery spoof is splattered with favourite songs from the Savoy operas including The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore, as well as from those less performed, such as The Sorcerer, Princess Ida and Utopia Ltd.

Mezzo-soprano Meriel Cunningham performs in Iolanthe.

Mezzo-soprano Meriel Cunningham plays the title role in Charles Court Opera's production of Iolanthe. - Credit: Robert Workman Photographer

The same award-winning company will bring its acclaimed and enchanting production of Iolanthe to the festival.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s sharp satire of power, privilege and parliamentary democracy opens with two performances on Sunday, May 30, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans named UK's chicest city
  2. 2 ‘Sophisticated’ wine bar seeks premises licence to open in Harpenden
  3. 3 #SustFest market is a phenomenal success
  1. 4 #FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park
  2. 5 St Albans community garden opens
  3. 6 Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with on-site gym
  4. 7 Councillors to determine licence application by St Albans City FC
  5. 8 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  6. 9 Bomb squad called to street in St Albans
  7. 10 Live music returns to The Horn in St Albans with socially distanced shows

It can also be seen on Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, at 7.30pm.

This witty and magical operetta tells a tale of forbidden love causing an absurdist fusion of two worlds – the magical fairies of Fairyland and a bamboozled House of Peers.



Jennie Jacobs and Catrine Kirkman in Charles Court Opera's production of Iolanthe.

Jennie Jacobs and Catrine Kirkman in Charles Court Opera's production of Iolanthe. - Credit: Robert Workman Photographer

Brought to life by musical director David Eaton, audiences can expect an evening of first-class entertainment and riotous fun suitable for all ages.

The Iolanthe cast includes G&S master Richard Suart as the Lord Chancellor.

Arts & Culture
Theatre
Music
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parking sign at Sainsbury's in Colney Fields.

Sainsbury's Sunday parking fines U-turn

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
These cobbles in Gurney Court Road have been removed by Herts county council.

Historic cobbles ripped up during pavement works in St Albans road

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Brown bears at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

'Upsetting' day at Whipsnade Zoo as escaped brown bears euthanised

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Aaron McDonagh is currently wanted by Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus