Carillon Chamber Choir's farewell concert in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 6:30 PM September 22, 2021   
Carillon Chamber Choir waves goodbye to the St Albans music scene.

A chamber choir will bring its distinguished 34-year history to a close at a celebratory farewell concert.

Carillon Chamber Choir will perform one final time on Saturday, October 2 in St Saviour’s Church, St Albans, at 7.30pm.

Conductor David Ireson has chosen a joyful and celebratory programme for the choir's swansong, including Bach's Magnificat and Vivaldi’s Gloria with the outstanding Amici Voices as soloists accompanied by the Lawes Chamber Orchestra.  

Tickets cost £15 from carillonsec@gmail.com or 01582 832312.

Over 34 years, the local choir has worked with 27 different conductors, performed over 200 concerts and built up a huge repertoire of sacred, secular, ancient and modern music.  

World renowned soloists in major works have included Dame Emma Kirkby, James Bowman, Rogers Covey Crump, Carillon’s president, and Amici Voices, as well as internationally recognised pianist and composer Alissa Firsova.

Carillon’s chairman, Richard Bull, said: "The choir has had a wonderful 34 years and given performances reaching the highest standard of amateur singing.  

"We are all, of course, friends too, which has been the bedrock of the group.  

"The concert on October 2 is a celebration of those years of singing and friendships and the opportunity to thank the choir’s many loyal supporters."

