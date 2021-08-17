Harpenden photographic club looking for new members

Published: 9:27 AM August 17, 2021

Are you an amateur photographer looking to expand your skills and showcase your work?

The county's fastest-growing camera club, Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS), is looking for new members to join its ranks.

Lapping It Up. - Credit: Clennell Collingwood

The society will be launching its new season on September 7, with a varied programme giving members the chance to enjoy and improve their own photography, and to mix and chat with other likeminded enthusiasts.

Poppies. - Credit: Brian Cooke

Regular guest speakers allow members the opportunity to learn and be inspired by a variety of different styles and genres.

Pre Flight Checks - Credit: Kimberley Robinson

Normally meeting fortnightly on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the The Harpenden Trust Hall in Southdown, HPS successfully continued during the lockdown via Zoom, although it is expected to return to the hall in the autumn.

Soap Bubble - Credit: Torben Cox

Society chair Steve Collins said: “Despite obvious challenges, our last season was one of the best received to date, and we are extremely excited about the forthcoming programme, which, in addition to the range of incredible speakers we have lined up, offers plenty of opportunities for people to interact, socialise and participate - from members evenings and competition nights, to our active special interest groups that focus on photographic genres such as street, macro and nature/landscape photography.

Stag in a Snow Storm - Credit: Peter Whitehead

"If you have an interest in photography and would like to develop your skills, be inspired, or just make some new friends who share a similar passion, we’d love to have you join us. We welcome everyone, regardless of your skill level - whether you’re a complete beginner, an enthusiastic hobbyist or a working professional.”

In a Rush - Credit: Iain Fry

Forthcoming speakers include Bob Brind-Surch with “Smart Shooting – from Ordinary to Extraordinary", looking at what you can achieve once you leave the auto mode setting behind and understand how the differences in digital shooting can make your photos even better.

Then Alan Walker will be presenting “Discovering Nature Photography – Japan and Beyond”, exploring capturing wildlife in extreme conditions of cold and snow in Japan, a hot and dusty Kalahari Desert and back to the cold again for polar bears in Churchill Canada. All this together with a side trip to New Mexico to photograph snow geese and Sandhill cranes and in between some snow hares and other Scottish wildlife in the Cairngorms.

Annual membership for Harpenden Photographic Society is just £45 (individual) or £80 (joint), and you can check out the full programme at www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk