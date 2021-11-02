Bracken Moor will be High Street Players' autumn production in Harpenden.

A relatively new play by Alexi Kaye Campbell, there are three performances from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 at Katherine Warington School in Lower Luton Road.

It is a debut for director Roxy Robinson, an actor with the Players who has moved into directing and is loving the new role.

Having studied theatre and performance at Plymouth University, Roxy knew exactly what she was looking for in the cast and has enjoyed the challenge of relaying this to the actors.

She chose the play because all of the characters go on complex emotional journeys, but no two go on the same journey.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with such a talented group of actors who have brought fire to an otherwise dark play,” said Roxy.

“We have tried to interject the performance with comedic elements here and there, but there will always be things which go bump in the night, and you wouldn’t dare laugh at them would you?”

The play is set in 1937. Harold and Elizabeth Pritchard bid farewell to their fondest friends, the Averys, as they and their young son return to their fashionable lives in London.

The next day, a traumatic incident shocks the Yorkshire-based family to its core. Their own son, Edgar, falls into a mine shaft and dies.

It takes three days to locate his body, causing an irreparable fissure to appear in the couple's marriage.

Ten years later, a stressful work deadline looming, the fate of over 100 of his workforce's jobs in his hands, and his marriage straining to breaking point, Harold asks the Averys to return, feeling that if they can reconnect with their erstwhile friends then they may be able to return Elizabeth to life once more.

However, it soon becomes clear that Edgar has one last message for his parents and has waited a very long time to deliver it.

Performances start at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday, and 2.30pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are £10 and available from TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hsplayers, by phone from 01582 620269, or from Manor Pharmacy in Harpenden.

Although not mandatory, the Harpenden amateur drama group recommend audience members wear their masks in the venue.

For more on High Street Players, visit https://hsplayers.org.uk/

High Street Players will perform Bracken Moor in Harpenden. - Credit: High Street Players



