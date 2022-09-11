Things to do

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Pub in the Park is over for another year in St Albans after three days of glorious food and drink and chart-topping music.

Beverley Knight, Aswad, Huey Morgan, and Soup took to the music stage in Verulamium Park for the festival's Lazy Sunday.

Soup opened proceedings on September 11 before a DJ set from former Fun Lovin' Criminals frontman and BBC Radio DJ Huey Morgan.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

It was an emotional afternoon for Don't Turn Around reggae favourites Aswad.

The British group played the St Albans festival just over a week after the sad passing of band member Angus 'Drummie Zeb’ Gaye, and they dedicated their performance to their much-loved comrade.

Fresh from appearing in Sister Act in London, West End star and soul singer Beverley Knight headlined the main stage in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

St Albans' Sophie Banks, of Loudbird PR, posted on Instagram: "Oh my god! I’ve seen a LOT of live acts and no one has ever blown me away like @beverleyknight at @pubinthepark St Albans!

"She’s insane - she’s super human - that voice!! That performance!! Incredible! Thank you, you absolute goddess!!"









Pictures of Beverley Knight playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Beverley Knight on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Pictures of Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Pictures of Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

The audience at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

