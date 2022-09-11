News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
IN PICTURES: Beverley Knight and Aswad bring Pub in the Park to a close in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 9:38 PM September 11, 2022
Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Pub in the Park is over for another year in St Albans after three days of glorious food and drink and chart-topping music.

Beverley Knight, Aswad, Huey Morgan, and Soup took to the music stage in Verulamium Park for the festival's Lazy Sunday.

Soup opened proceedings on September 11 before a DJ set from former Fun Lovin' Criminals frontman and BBC Radio DJ Huey Morgan.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

It was an emotional afternoon for Don't Turn Around reggae favourites Aswad.

The British group played the St Albans festival just over a week after the sad passing of band member Angus 'Drummie Zeb’ Gaye, and they dedicated their performance to their much-loved comrade.

Fresh from appearing in Sister Act in London, West End star and soul singer Beverley Knight headlined the main stage in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

St Albans' Sophie Banks, of Loudbird PR, posted on Instagram: "Oh my god! I’ve seen a LOT of live acts and no one has ever blown me away like @beverleyknight at @pubinthepark St Albans!

"She’s insane - she’s super human - that voice!! That performance!! Incredible! Thank you, you absolute goddess!!"



Pictures of Beverley Knight playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Beverley Knight performing at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Huey Morgan's DJ set at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

The audience at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

The audience at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Aswad playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Soup playing Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans.

Soup on stage at Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Music
Pub in the Park
Verulamium Park
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

