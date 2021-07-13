Published: 7:30 PM July 13, 2021

Best Theatre Arts presents BestFest in St Albans on Saturday, July 17, - Credit: Best Theatre Arts

A new arts festival celebrating young people’s creativity will be held in St Albans this weekend.

BestFest 2021 is a day of thrilling theatre activities for all ages at Beaumont School on Saturday, July 17 from 11am to 8pm.

From toddler and nursery age play sessions, dancing and singing classes to acting workshops and talks from theatre industry professionals with a liberal sprinkling of circus skills thrown in, there’re so much to do.

While all this is going on there’s plenty to watch throughout the day as well – with musical mashups, a miniMacbeth, an improvisation lab, a comedy cafe and an amazing immersive theatre experience called Dreamweaver.

The COVID-safe action takes place in circus tents, marquees and spaces around the school campus – and there are contingency plans in place if there is rain.

Organisers, local performing arts school Best Theatre Arts, aim to make it an unforgettable day.

“We want to celebrate the creativity, optimism and resilience of our young people during the pandemic and to show how much theatre and performance can contribute to mental wellbeing and the feeling of belonging and inclusion,” said David Bevan, Best’s co-founder.

He continued: “We want to say thank you to our Best community who stuck with us and with the wider local theatre school cohort over lockdown.

"We achieved some incredible things and proved just how amazingly resourceful and clever young people can be.

"This festival is the light at the end (we hope) of this COVID tunnel and will truly offer something for all the family.

"So whether you currently attend any acting, dancing or singing classes or not, why not come along and give it a go?

"If you and your family just want to embrace the local arts culture then join us at BestFest! We promise you will love it.”

Entry is open to everyone and costs £3 each – or £10 for a family of four – in advance.

It costs £5 on the day for the wristband which covers all the activities.

Go to besttheatrearts.com/BestFest to book and for more information about the day.

Members of Best Theatre Arts recently put on Olympiaganza as part of the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.