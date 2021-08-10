Published: 7:30 PM August 10, 2021

Best Theatre Arts pair Polly Alexander and Tom Fletcher. - Credit: Supplied by Best Theatre Arts / Becky Alexander

Two students of St Albans' Best Theatre Arts have been accepted onto prestigious drama training schemes this summer.

Polly Alexander has been selected by British Youth Musical Theatre (BYMT) to appear in Our Girls, Our Game, a new musical based on the true story of a women’s football team in Lancashire in 1914.

Polly Alexander has been selected by British Youth Musical Theatre to appear in Our Girls, Our Game in Bradford. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Alexander

Drawing crowds of 60,000 people to their matches, this group of World War One munition workers were the leading lights of women’s English football and also pioneers of social change during and after WWI.

The play will be directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Old Vic, The Arcola Theatre).

Past alumni of BYMT include Ed Sheeran, Charlotte Ritchie and Sam Smith.

Our Girls, Our Game will be at The Alhambra, Bradford, on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.

Best Theatre Arts' Tom Fletcher has been accepted into the National Youth Theatre for their summer intake course. - Credit: Supplied by Best Theatre Arts

Tom Fletcher has been accepted into the National Youth Theatre for their summer intake course.

Past alumni include Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Zawe Ashton.

Both students attend Best Theatre Arts and Beaumont School in St Albans.