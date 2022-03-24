Gallery

The sun is shining so there's only one thing for it - grab those picnic baskets, some sun cream and some sweet and savoury treats.

Here is a list of Tripadvisor's best nature parks in Hertfordshire - perfect for your Instagram feeds!

1. Leavesden Country Park, Leavesden.

Taking the crown is Leavesden Country Park which stretches over 27 hectares

Leavesden Country Park took the number one spot, - Credit: Kevin Lines

A popular trip out for all the family, there is ample parking so no need to worry about finding a space on these really sunny days.

Visitors loved the newly completed Heritage trail, art installations and children's play areas.

The country park is well worth a visit.

2. Cassiobury Park, Watford

Taking second place is the Green Flag award winning park: Cassiobury Park.

Based in Watford the park has everything the family could dream of: a miniature railway, tennis courts and newly refurbished paddling pools.

Take a stroll along the river in Cassiobury park before finding the perfect picnic spot. - Credit: Google

There's plenty of open spaces to lay down your picnic blanket and soak in the gorgeous surroundings.

Parking is one thing to watch out for as visitors mentioned it can get quite busy in the summer months.

3. Verulamium Park, St Albans

Coming in third place is St Alban's very own Verulamium Park.

A winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers Choice award for 2021 it's not hard to see why.

With ample green space and easy access in to the city centre it's the perfect spot for a lunchtime picnic.

A hub of social and recreational activities there's always something going on at the park.

100 acres wide it's the perfect place to enjoy eating alfresco as it doesn't feel crowded on the busiest of sunny days.

Soak in the sunshine at Verulamium Park in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

4. Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage

Fairlands Park in Stevenage at sunset. - Credit: Brendan Falvey

A resident's favourite is Fairlands Valley Park which stretches through the middle of town in Stevenage.

A perfect place to unwind and enjoy a picnic by one of the lakes.

Visitors especially love the blossom covered trees and inviting smells from the many flowers adorning the park.

Deserving of recognition the park was even nominated for UK's best park in 2019.

5. Hitchin Lavender, Hitchin

A treat for all the senses is Hitchin Lavender, whether you've never been or visited a number of times it's timeless.

Immerse yourself in wandering through the lavender fields and after you can enjoy a picnic in space around the fields.

They even now have their own gin if you fancy a tipple with your afternoon picnic.

Visitors enjoying the lavender at Hitchin Lavender. - Credit: Tom Edwards

6. Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempsted

Adjacent to Hemel Hempstead High Street take a wander down the paths in to Gadebridge Park.

Visitors were impressed by the flower beds and rich history.

Scenes in Ricky Gervais' Afterlife were filmed here and if it's good enough for Ricky it's certainly good enough for us!

The beautiful walled garden in Gadebridge Park. - Credit: Dacorum Borough council

7. Cheslyn House & Gardens, Watford

Enjoy the exotic flowers at Cheslyn House and Gardens. - Credit: Google

Well worth a visit is Cheslyn House and Gardens, the gem in Watford is small but beautiful.

Take in the beautiful exotic flowers and birdsong from the avary.

There's an area for a quiet picnic where you can relax and unwind.

Though some visitors have described parking as 'not great' and suggested travelling by foot if you can.

8. Heartwood Forest, St Albans

St Albans makes the list again, this time with the exquisite Heartwood Forest which has stolen our hearts.

Visitors love the beautiful flowers and different paths you can take to enjoy the forest.

With free parking is there any reason not to go?

The relaxing sights and sounds of the forests transports you worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Youngsters on a charity walk in Heartwood Forest. - Credit: Salam Jones

9. Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City

Last but certainly not least, visitors love Stanborough Park which has so much on offer.

From a splash park for the little ones to kayak lessons for adults why not make your picnic trip a full day out!

There's ample space to enjoy some al-fresco treats and look over the wildlife.

Some visitors have warned about 'confusing' parking at the park so this is something to look out for on your visit.