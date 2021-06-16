Published: 7:00 PM June 16, 2021

Presented by St Albans Folk Music, folk duo Belshazzar's Feast will be playing the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival in St Albans. - Credit: Sarah J Dow

Two leading folk musicians promise a 'Feast' of entertainment at the Roman Theatre in St Albans.

Belshazzar's Feast, aka Bellowhead member Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson, will play a St Albans Folk Music concert at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival on Wednesday, July 7.

Acclaimed musicians Paul Sartin (oboe, violin, swanee whistle and vocals) and Paul Hutchinson (accordion) are notorious for their superlative ability, wit, rapport and depth of experience, creating a concert to remember.

Together they have entertained audiences across the UK, Australia and beyond with their eclectic and eccentric mix of tunes, songs and humour that sends audiences home with a smile.

Live audiences can look forward to an inspired collection of songs and tunes from the wickedly inventive folk duo.

Stirred into the mix are classical, pop, music hall and, of course, traditional folk music, all laced with the duo’s wry humour.

Belshazzar’s Feast will play a gig at the Roman Theatre in St Albans in July. - Credit: Belshazzar’s Feast

Belshazzar’s Feast have released nine critically acclaimed albums across their 25-year career.

Their first winter-themed album, Frost Bites, earned them a nomination for Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, while their most recent album, The Whiting’s On The Wall, is described by Songlines as "one of the most intimate and entertaining live albums I’ve heard".

As a singer, oboist, violinist, composer and arranger, Paul Sartin performs and records extensively with Belshazzar’s Feast, the trio Faustus, Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings, and was in multi-award-winning big band Bellowhead.

Paul Hutchinson studied piano and church organ before taking up the accordion because the local Morris side needed a musician.

Cecil Sharp House, Halsway Manor and Benslow Music, various summer schools and festivals including The Australia National have all employed Paul as a tutor because of his unique style.

Belshazzar’s Feast will play a gig at the Roman Theatre in St Albans in July. - Credit: Belshazzar’s Feast

If you still need persuading, a BBC Radio 2 Mike Harding Show review said: “Paul Hutchinson and Paul Sartin play like no-one else you’ve ever heard.

"Their music is breathtaking and wickedly inventive and the between-tunes interchange as intelligent and hilarious as the music."

Support will be Yorkshire-based Anglo-Hungarian musician Rakoczy.

Tickets for the concert at the Roman Theatre in Bluehouse Hill cost £24/£22 adults and £16/£14 under-18s. Visit maltingstheatre.co.uk/home to book tickets.



